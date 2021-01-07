Top 5 rarest Fortnite skins in 2021

Epic Games has added an excess number of outfits throughout two Chapters in Fortnite. While some of these outfits can be seen in every pub match, others are quite rare and are not added to the item shop for a long time.

Each season, Epic adds many new outfits to the item shop, and most of them are repeated regularly. However, some outfits haven't been added to the item shop for years.

These Fortnite skins stand as the rarest outfits in 2021. There is no telling whether Epic will add them or a style variant of these outfits in the future.

Rarest Fortnite skins in 2021

Popular YouTube I Talk Fortnite uploaded a video with the rarest item shop items in 2021. The focus here will be on the five rarest outfits that gamers own in Fortnite battle royale.

#5 - Hyperion - The Hyperion outfit was a part of the Hyper set released in February 2018. It was last seen 702 days ago, making it one of the rarest outfits in Fortnite.

The Hyperion outfit was the male counterpart of the Dazzle outfit in Fortnite. The fiery orange and dark purple design of the Hyperion set makes gamers stand out in the crowd.

#4 - Special Forces - Released back in November 2017, this outfit cost players about 1200 V-Bucks in the item shop. The Special Forces outfit was last seen 710 days ago, and it's unlikely to appear on the Fortnite item shop in 2021.

The Special Forces outfit featured a soldier with a black tank top armor with an army cap to compliment it. The black on black design makes it one of the original color-coded outfits in Fortnite.

#3 - Radiant Striker - Released back in March 2018, this outfit has not been seen in Fortnite for over 721 days. The outfit cost players about 1200 V-Bucks and had a female counterpart with the set.

The Radiant Striker had an interesting design with the maroon and violet mesh with complimenting pants. These outfits gave a holographic feel to the character while keeping it realistic.

Epic has not brought back this outfit for quite a while, even though the glider and the pickaxe from this set are regularly rotated in the Fortnite item shop.

#2 - Renegade Raider - This outfit was part of the reward system during the very first season of Fortnite. Players could unlock the skin upon reaching level 20. However, Epic Games have removed this skin, and the Renegade Raider hasn't been seen since.

wtf just found a Renegade Raider!!! pic.twitter.com/iuvYNmFjaO — GoatCS (@CSisGoat) January 7, 2021

This one holds a sentimental value for OG Fortnite players as it marked their early progress in the game. Several professional players currently use the skin in 2021 to display their humble beginnings.

#1 - Hacivat - This outfit was first released in September 2018, and players could purchase it for 1500 V-Bucks from the Fortnite item shop.

According to I Talk Fortnite, this outfit has not been added to the game for over 748 days. This makes it the rarest outfit in Fortnite.

The Hacivat outfit was designed after a Turkish pirate with a green suit and red-striped hat. The outfit also had brown armor gauntlets that made it look like a pirate warrior in Fortnite.