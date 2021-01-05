10 best OG Fortnite skins for 800 V-Bucks that Epic Games might add in January 2021

Epic Games introduced several new outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and players can get some of them at the mere cost of 800 V-Bucks.

While Epic introduced popular culture icons like Kratos, Master Chief and Black Panther at a higher price in the item shop, there are some affordable outfit options for players too.

Some of these 800 V-Bucks skins resemble the ones that professional Fortnite players use in the game.

These 800 V-Bucks outfits are collectively called "Tryhard outfits" in the Fortnite community.

@DreaGoode Just a heads-up if you didn't see, the OG's have officially arrived in the Item Shop. Each of the 8 skins costs 800 V-Bucks, or you can buy the four males and four females in a bundle for 2000 V-Bucks each. The OG Glider is 500 V-Bucks. — Mr. Lucas (@CrossForte) November 5, 2020

The Royale Originals bundle brought back several OG skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4.

With all the cosmetics that Epic Games has introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, it is not far-fetched to assume that some of the OG 800 V-Bucks skins will be reintroduced in 2021.

The best OG 800-V Bucks Fortnite skins that Epic Games might add in 2021

It is important to keep in mind that players will only get the Uncommon variant outfits for 800 V-Bucks in Fortnite.

Players can purchase the following skins for 800 V-Bucks from the item shop in Fortnite. However, they will have to wait till Epic Games adds these outfits in January 2021.

#1 - Scarlet Defender

The Scarlet Defender was available in the Fortnite Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks before the January 5th shop update. It is not part of any set and comes with a female outfit variant.

The Scarlet Defender is simplistic yet elegant. It features white pants and a vibrant red tank top.

#2 - Stripe Soldier

The Stripe Soldier is another popular Uncommon skin in Fortnite. It is the male skin variant of the Whistle Warrior.

The Stripe Soldier was designed after a sports referee, which is why he wears a black-and-white striped top.

#3 - Red-Nosed Ranger

This OG skin was added back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 7 to celebrate the holiday season.

The Red-Nosed Ranger is designed after Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, featuring a reindeer hat and a holiday-themed tattoo.

#4 - Nog Ops Ranger

The Nog Ops Ranger outfit is the female variant of the rare Yuletide Ranger outfit in Fortnite. Despite its festive appearance, the Nog Ops Ranger is not a part of any skin set in Fortnite.

Players can equip the outfit during the festive season to show off the red Santa hat and the red-and-green holiday sweater.

#5 - Brainiac

Another popular skin from Fortnite Chapter 1, Brainiac was the Frankenstein-version of Agent Jonesy.

It features a silver-haired soldier with experimental green and brown skin.

Fortnite x The Walking Dead 🧟‍♂️



Michonne and Daryl meeting Ghoul Trooper and Brainiac#Fortnite #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eveAvgj7P8 — Dr.SFM & Scalpel (@sfm_dr) December 17, 2020

This skin was first introduced before the Fortnite Halloween event in 2018.

Players are hoping that Epic Games will consider adding this skin in the item shop, considering how important Agent Jonesy is in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

#6 - Grill Sergeant

Another skin variant for Agent Jonesy, Grill Sergeant was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 5. It instantly became popular as the Grill Sergeant was a part of the Durr Burger set.

It Grill Sergeant :)



Maybe one day he will return to the Item Shop, maybe one day.

For now I'll just draw him and cry.#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/zhNXhFXN6G — SuperNerd42 (@SupremeNerd42) December 19, 2020

Durr Burger has been in focus during Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. So, it is possible that Epic Games might add the Grill Sergeant in 2021.

#7 - The Star-Spangled Trooper

One of the very first Agent Jonesy outfit variants, the Star-Spangled Trooper has not been added to the Fortnite item shop for quite some time.

The outfit features a white tank top with customary red stripes with a blue scarf and white stars, symbolizing the US flag.

#8 - Bunnymoon

The Bunnymoon skin was added in Fortnite Chapter 1. While the outfit did not see much popularity in its early days, players started purchasing it when Epic Games re-added it in the item shop.

The Bunnymoon skin is not available in the item shop right now, but Epic might bring this skin back in 2021.

#9 - Patch Patroller

This outfit was added as a part of the Halloween-themed set in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6. The Patch Patroller instantly became popular as it featured Hawk, one of the most-liked characters in the Fortnite lore.

The outfit comes with a mask, while Hawk is dressed in a black and orange suit.

#10 - Bullseye

Perhaps one of the most popular Fortnite outfits of all time, Bullseye was added back in Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season 6. It features Headhunter dressed in a maroon tank top with an archery target design.

No, There's more skins that are green that have edit styles.

Bullseye

Star-Spangled Ranger

Star-Spangled Trooper

Scarlet Defender

Defaults

The Box skins

The Toy Soldiers

Brainiac

There's plenty more that Fortnite's made — Kitsune (@Kitsune38293761) December 5, 2020

Bullseye can be regularly spotted in FNCS and Cash Cups as the pros love this Uncommon outfit.