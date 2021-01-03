The Top 5 best Fortnite skins in January 2021

Epic Games has added a plethora of outfits in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. While some of these characters can be interacted with in-game as an NPC, gamers will have to purchase a few of them from the item shop.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is commonly referred to as the NPC season. Epic Games has shifted the dynamics of Fortnite into a gold bars based hunting system. Battle pass outfits like Lexa, Menace, Mancake, and Mandalorian can be found inside the game, as an NPC.

This season has brought several crossover outfits to the game that every player wants in their inventory. Here are the top five skins that every player must have in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The best five outfits players can acquire in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The focus of this article will depend on item shop outfits that players can purchase. Along with this, a battle pass outfit has also been added to the list.

#1 - Kratos - The God of War was added to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 early on, making him the first crossover outfit after the Mandalorian. However, the inclusion of Kratos became quite controversial as gamers are not used to seeing him emote in God of War titles.

In fact, several fans mentioned on social media how the Kratos outfit looks spot-on in Fortnite, but it doesn't justify the lore behind the famous character. Gamers are used to seeing Kratos as a war-mongering killing machine. Thus, it is difficult for several to see him as a dancing character in Fortnite.

Epic Games also added an interactive feature to his Leviathan Axe pickaxe. This pickaxe is the first one in Fortnite that has a built-in emote. Players can purchase the entire Kratos bundle for about 2200 V-Bucks in Fortnite.

#2- Master Chief - From the iconic Halo Series, Epic introduced the Master Chief bundle in Fortnite. This includes the Master Chief outfit and the warthog emote. It also comes with the pelican glider and a miniature version of the pelican carrier. The back bling in this bundle is the battle legends bling with an elite skull showing his achievements.

The M12 Force Application Vehicle... just smaller.



Epic Games have also added a peculiar LTM that resembles the "Capture the Flag" game mode from Halo. Gamers enjoyed this LTM in Fortnite as it reminded them of the classic game mode from a different game.

Fortnite gamers can purchase the entire bundle from the item shop for 2,600 V-Bucks. The outfit alone is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks. Epic Games also added a black skin variant for Master Chief available only for Xbox users.

#3 - Walking Dead - Daryl Dixon and Michonne are two of the latest characters from the popular TV show Walking Dead to arrive on the Fortnite island in Chapter 2 - Season 5. Along with them, a portal appeared in Fortnite through which players can see the Walking Dead Universe.

Agent Jonesy recruited these heroes from a different dimension using his portal-device. Epic has grabbed the opportunity to collaborate with several popular franchises during Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Gamers can purchase the Daryl Dixon and Michonne outfits for 2,500 V-bucks as part of the Survivors in Arms bundle. Alternatively, they can purchase the particular outfit they want for about 1800 V-Bucks.

#4 - Black Panther - The Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack were introduced recently in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster were included in this bundle from the Marvel Universe.

This particular bundle will cost players about $24.99 in the Fortnite item shop. While some gamers have complained about the high-price, others have purchased this bundle instantly.

The Black Panther outfit is definitely the highlight of this bundle. Equipped with a Kinetic Armor outfit edit style, the character looks straight out of Wakanda. Similarly, players will get to use comic book versions of these heroes, which makes it quite exciting for Marvel fans playing Fortnite.

#5 - Lexa - Epic Games added their first anime outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Battle Pass. Lexa, popularly being called the Fortnite Anime girl, will unlock at the battle pass level 73.

Lexa comes with an Epic emote "Oh no!" as well as a rare null claws harvesting tool. However, the highlight of this outfit in Fortnite is the hunter protocol emote. This transforms Lexa into a cybernetic warrior by forming an armor around her.

Recently, leaks suggested that Lexa will get an “Infiltrator” style edit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Players can purchase the battle pass to unlock the Lexa outfit in Fortnite.