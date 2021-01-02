Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Leaks: Lexa skin new variant, Mandolorian crash site to change, and more

Epic Games are all set to change things in 2021 with two major NPC related alterations in Fortnite.

Leaks that surfaced on Twitter are claiming that Epic will add a new outfit variant for Lexa. Similarly, the Mandalorian crash site will reportedly undergo some changes as well. Players reported earlier that the Mandalorian has been changing his location over the last week.

Epic about to introduce a new edit style for Lexa and new changes for the Mandalorian in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Data miner DrCacahuet posted on Twitter that Lexa would get another outfit variant called the "Infiltrator" in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This was followed by a short in-game clip of how Lexa looks in Fortnite with this new style edit.

Players have unsurprisingly enjoyed playing as the anime girl in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. For all anime fans, this is a positive step towards more anime characters coming to Fortnite.

Lexa is found at Hunter's Haven and she wields the Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle.

Subsequently, one of the most popular characters of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, the Mandalorian, is about to change his location.

Players have spotted that the Mandalorian has been shifting his spwn point since Operation Snowdown began in Fortnite.

While several predict that he is headed for Stealthy Stronghold to welcome the Predator, others claim that he is simply hunting in Fortnite.

Data miner InTheShade reported that an Epic art designer has revealed this location change for Mandalorian in Fortnite. However, the purpose behind this alteration has not been clarified.

It seems that the Mandalorian is on a mission to find something or someone in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. It will be interesting to see if he visits Stealthy Stronghold to welcome the Predator in Fortnite.

Players started commenting on the post with their own theories, and some of them have grand plans for the Mandalorian in Fortnite. While some expect that the Mandalorian will introduce another portal, others feel that Epic Games should focus more on other characters.

The Mandalorian is the only character in Fortnite with a unique mythic weapon. Every other NPC has an Exotic weapon that players can purchase for gold bars.

The Amban Sniper Rifle and the Mandalorian Jetpack are the two mythic items players can acquire this season in Fortnite. Concurrently, the Amban Sniper Rifle is equipped with a thermal scope, and it allows players to be exceedingly accurate over long distances in Fortnite.

Epic Games are about to implement changes to two of the most popular NPCs from Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Naturally, players are worried that these characters might get some changes in their general gameplay dynamic as well. Only time will tell.