Predator could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 sooner than expected

The latest leaks suggest that Predator might be the next hunter in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
Epic Games designed Season 5 of Fortnite to be one of the most interactive seasons of all time. They also introduced NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
These NPCs are recruited by Agent Jonesy to clean up the mess made by the Avengers during the Devourer Of Worlds event. Epic also introduced gold bars and exotic weapons, which players can purchase from these NPCs.
Leaks suggest that Epic Games might add Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5
After the introduction of Kratos and Master Chief, Epic Games will be looking to add another icon of popular culture to Fortnite. Predator is one of the most popular sci-fi characters of all time.
Hence, there's no reason why introducing Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as an NPC shouldn't work out. However, considering Kratos and Master Chief were introduced as outfits, Predator might come as a bundle in Fortnite.
Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher made a video explaining why Predator is an ideal candidate to feature in Fortnite. He also mentioned that players were speculating about Predator's arrival in Fortnite before Season 5.
He also reminded viewers that the Mandalorian has changed his location in-game and is on a hunt. Predator has always taken on inter-galactic warriors to quench its bloodlust. Thus, a fight between the Mandalorian and the Predator might be the on the cards in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
TheCampingRusher also mentioned that Stealthy Stronghold might be an ideal location for Predator.
In the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the final fight with Predator was in a jungle. Epic Games might try to recreate some of the scenes from the movie. Thus, Stealthy Stronghold looks like the perfect spot for the Predator to arrive in Fortnite.
Predator has a three-dot laser sight aided with night vision and a self-detonation gauntlet. However, Predator's vision is hindered by mud and clay. This might be one of the dynamics introduced by Epic for players to take advantage of.
Subsequently, Epic Games has already teased the werewolves hiding at Stealthy Stronghold. Kratos has already defeated one of these werewolves in his introduction to Fortnite.
Epic Games might design Predator to lead these werewolves. Players might also get to fight Predator or the werewolves.
These werewolves might include a hire feature that will allow gamers to hunt opponents more efficiently in Fortnite. Likewise, players are suggesting that Predator might have a unique weapon.
This weapon might be designed like the three-dot laser, and the Predator bundle might use its iconic slasher blades as an inspiration for the pickaxe. Gamers will also be expecting its helmet and iconic braids in the bundle.
Despite all these theories, TheCampingRusher mentioned that there's a good chance that update v15.20 will introduce Predator as a bounty hunter. It will be interesting to see how players interact with Predator in Fortnite.
Epic Games has everything set to introduce a brand new hunter to Fortnite.Published 27 Dec 2020, 22:54 IST