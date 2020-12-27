Predator could be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 sooner than expected

The latest leaks suggest that Predator might be the next hunter in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Epic Games designed Season 5 of Fortnite to be one of the most interactive seasons of all time. They also introduced NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Playing Fortnite with Logan as hes off school today... there is a Predator reference at new location Stealthy Stronghold haha - The truck generator + camp that Arnold pushes into the camp in the film! pic.twitter.com/URWs9AMd4A — SepticFalcon (@SepticFalcon) December 2, 2020

These NPCs are recruited by Agent Jonesy to clean up the mess made by the Avengers during the Devourer Of Worlds event. Epic also introduced gold bars and exotic weapons, which players can purchase from these NPCs.

Leaks suggest that Epic Games might add Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Predator Join's the battle of Fortnite?🤔

Terminator Join's the battle of Fortnite?🤔 — Jones:D (@TheAmazingFant1) December 25, 2020

After the introduction of Kratos and Master Chief, Epic Games will be looking to add another icon of popular culture to Fortnite. Predator is one of the most popular sci-fi characters of all time.

fortnite couldve been hinting at the predator crossover stuff lol pic.twitter.com/QS9EJZuBUZ — thedryzombie (@thedryzombie) December 24, 2020

Hence, there's no reason why introducing Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as an NPC shouldn't work out. However, considering Kratos and Master Chief were introduced as outfits, Predator might come as a bundle in Fortnite.

But is the predator going to be added like there are leaks and theories that the predator is going to appear like the helicopter the car the audio log and a gun wrap like that has to be enough evidence to have the predator in fortnite — Din Djarin (@Ark_Hunter9) December 23, 2020

Advertisement

Popular YouTuber TheCampingRusher made a video explaining why Predator is an ideal candidate to feature in Fortnite. He also mentioned that players were speculating about Predator's arrival in Fortnite before Season 5.

He also reminded viewers that the Mandalorian has changed his location in-game and is on a hunt. Predator has always taken on inter-galactic warriors to quench its bloodlust. Thus, a fight between the Mandalorian and the Predator might be the on the cards in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Here is my three predictions:



• John Jones

• Female Midas

• A member of The Seven https://t.co/HNtwIkYowk — Gavin King (@GavinK1ng) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

TheCampingRusher also mentioned that Stealthy Stronghold might be an ideal location for Predator.

Predator because it even has a built in emote. And it will go along with stealthy — legit_fortnite_gammer44 (@fortboi04) December 19, 2020

In the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, the final fight with Predator was in a jungle. Epic Games might try to recreate some of the scenes from the movie. Thus, Stealthy Stronghold looks like the perfect spot for the Predator to arrive in Fortnite.

Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold..



Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI..



sneaky sneaky @DonaldMustard pic.twitter.com/JAoIQhZI8Y — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

Predator has a three-dot laser sight aided with night vision and a self-detonation gauntlet. However, Predator's vision is hindered by mud and clay. This might be one of the dynamics introduced by Epic for players to take advantage of.

There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds.



So whoever could this possible boss be? The Predator as some people theorize or someone else?



Stealty Stronghold is called ''Nightmare'' in the files and we have a S15Boss/LagerEventData_Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/V5LmgCBtla — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

Subsequently, Epic Games has already teased the werewolves hiding at Stealthy Stronghold. Kratos has already defeated one of these werewolves in his introduction to Fortnite.

I forgot to mention this but apparently we will MAYBE be getting a predator skin. The stealthy stronghold POI has references to the first predator movie, including the iconic truck & a symbol from the movie

(credit to images from someone on my discord)#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/HKaqjqn2ad — PokeSkull (@poke_skull) December 5, 2020

Epic Games might design Predator to lead these werewolves. Players might also get to fight Predator or the werewolves.

These werewolves might include a hire feature that will allow gamers to hunt opponents more efficiently in Fortnite. Likewise, players are suggesting that Predator might have a unique weapon.

This logo which is Featured in the movie Predator can be found in Stealthy Stronghold North of Pleasant park. Do you think we will see a Predator skin come to the game eventually?

It is fitting for the season aswell because he is a sort of “Bounty Hunter”🧐 pic.twitter.com/Q1fNUWBHzQ — Fortnite History (@FortniteHQ0) December 6, 2020

This weapon might be designed like the three-dot laser, and the Predator bundle might use its iconic slasher blades as an inspiration for the pickaxe. Gamers will also be expecting its helmet and iconic braids in the bundle.

Advertisement

Okay guys



so.

Just came to the conclusion that MAYBE just MAYBE the secret skin for this season might not be one of the seven...



What if it's the Predator from the Predator movie?



Proof?

The crashed helicopter at "Stealthy Stronghold" is a reference to the 1987 Predator movie pic.twitter.com/yCTqCEshyO — currently waiting for 2021 (@fro0zzy1) December 7, 2020

Despite all these theories, TheCampingRusher mentioned that there's a good chance that update v15.20 will introduce Predator as a bounty hunter. It will be interesting to see how players interact with Predator in Fortnite.

Epic Games has everything set to introduce a brand new hunter to Fortnite.