The Top 5 weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games have added several new weapons and brought back some OG weapons to restructure the meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

While some of these changes have been heavily criticized by the community, the majority seem to be happy with them.

If you're curious or haven't seen every new weapon yet (just like me), these are all weapons added in this update! pic.twitter.com/4yMVKbxG42 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 6, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 gave rise to a Marvel-based mythic-driven meta which was a bit of a deviation for Fortnite. However, with the recent changes, the meta has been reshaped massively.

It is worth noting that, like every season, some weapons are much more efficient than others. This article looks at the top five weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 -Season 5 for a comfortable victory royale.

Top 5 spots to land in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Zero Point

The best five weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 -Season 5

#1 Amban Sniper Rifle

The Dragon's Breath Shotgun - Image via Sportskeeda

This weapon comes with an in-built heat sensor sniper scope. Unlike any of the snipers seen in Fortnite, the Amban Sniper Rifle has been dubbed the "one-shot-killer."

It is the first mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. To acquire this weapon, players need to defeat the Mandalorian at the Razer Crest landmark.

The Amban Sniper Rifle has a headshot multiplier of 2.5x, and it uses Heavy Ammo. With 110 Damage, 55 DPS, and a reload time of 2.4 seconds, this sniper is a cut above every other weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Opponents might try to counter it by coming closer to the wielder, but Epic Games have added a secret melee feature to discourage close-combat. So, the Amban Sniper Rifle works both as a long-range and a close-quarters weapon.

#2 Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

If players are looking for a close-range fire-spitting shotgun, then the Dragon's Breath fits the bill. It is worth noting that only the legendary variant of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

With a magazine size of 4 Shotgun shells, it deals 70-140 damage with body shots and up to 175 with headshots. However, the drawback of this weapon is its reload time and bullet release.

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun shoots four rounds at once and takes about 4.1 seconds to reload. Players also can't shoot unless the weapon is reloaded completely. This feature differentiates the shotgun from every other weapon in Fortnite.

Regardless, the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun is definitely an S-tier weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

3) Scar Assault Rifle

Image via Epic Games

The Scar has been one of the most consistent ARs ever since its introduction in Fortnite. Although it has been nerfed and buffed several times, the Scar remains an absolute fan favorite.

The Epic variant has a DPS of 191.5. The legendary variant deals 198 damage per second. The magazine size of 30 bullets, along with a swift reload time of 2.2 seconds, make the Scar one of the strongest ARs in the game.

However, players need to be decisive while choosing the Common, Uncommon, and Rare versions of this Assault Rifle as they are modeled after the M16 burst-fire weapon.

Although Epic Games have also added the Heavy Assault Rifle to Fortnite, it is still too early to compare it with a consistent weapon like the Scar.

#4 Tactical Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

Considering how Epic Games vaulted the Pump Shotgun in Fortnite, the Tac is the best option right now. The Double-Barrel and the Charge Shotgun are not as strong as the Tactical Shotgun.

Further, the only weapon which can counter close-range SMGs is the Tactical Shotgun. Epic Games unvaulted this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 to restructure the meta.

The Tac Shotgun has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x. The only difference between the Epic and Legendary variant lies in the damage and DPS. While the Epic variant does 84 damage, the legendary variant does 88.

Similarly, the Epic variant has a DPS of 126, and the legendary variant does 132 damage per second.

#5 P90 SMG

Image via Killping.com

The P90 SMG has been one of the most consistent weapons in its category. However, it is easier to find the Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants of this weapon than the Epic and Legendary variants.

The Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants have a smaller magazine size and deal less damage but have a higher DPS and reload time. On the other hand, the Epic and Legendary variants can only be acquired from Chests and Supply Drops and have better stats.

The legendary variant has a DPS of 200 and deals 20 damage. This makes it most enticing SMG in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The P90's reign as the best SMG in the game may not last very long, though. It seems like Epic Games are set to add another SMG to Season 5 soon. Perhaps the new SMG (teased in the trailer) will match the stats of the P90 and add another option to the weapons meta.

I hope this gun gets added in season 5 one of the best gun #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/R3zQZXpW2R — SBTW/Stage Blixy ( Please follow me ) (@BlixyDubsss) November 29, 2020

Some of the honorable mentions in the best weapons list in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 are as follows -

Rifle Boom Sniper Rifle

Exotic Storm Scout Sniper Rifle (acquired from Lexa at Hunters Haven)

Tactical Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun (Vaulted)

E-11 Blaster Rifle

Night Hawk

The Dub

Shadow Tracker

Heavy AR (Gold AK-47

