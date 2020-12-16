Fortnite leaks reveal Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster outfits

The Marvel crossover in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 seems far from over as leaks show new Black Panther and Captain Marvel cosmetics coming in Season 5.

Epic Games recently updated Fortnite with a bunch of new inclusions in Patch v15.10. While several guns, new LTMs and new Exotic weapons were added to the game, some of the Marvel content has returned from Season 4.

This includes three new Marvel outfits, along with a bunch of new Challenges added to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Indeed, this is a brilliant opportunity for players to gather their favorite superhero outfits and some XP in Fortnite.

Epic Games about to add Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

According to data miners @HYPEX, @ShiinaBR and @Guille_GAG, three new Marvel-based cosmetics are coming soon in Fortnite.

All the three skins, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, will be a part of the "Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack." Although the price for the outfit pack has not been disclosed, it is going to become extremely popular.

Players have started collecting skins from every season, and these three will make solid additions to the collection. This indicates that the Marvel x Fortnite collaboration still has a long way to go.

There are several instances where Donald Mustard, creative director at Epic Games, mentioned how the Galactus event was just the beginning of the Marvel x Fortnite collaboration.

It has been a huge, lifelong dream come true to be able to CREATE something with Marvel! To a person, they are all amazing collaborators and master storytellers! https://t.co/vwVfXl4H7Y — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 5, 2020

Thus, it is entirely plausible to expect some more Marvel skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Epic Games have even included Taskmaster, the main antagonist in the upcoming Black Widow movie. However, the highlight of the Marvel: Royalty Warrior Pack remains Black Panther.

https://t.co/KFA5HP71hW wait no there are wakanda forever challenges it might be a reward for completing these — Blazer™ (@blazerr___) December 15, 2020

Black Panther is one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe. Thus it is fitting that Fortnite is basing a bunch of new Challenges after him.

Here Are The "Wakanda Forever" Challenges That Got Added In V15.10! You Can Actually Earn FREE Rewards Such As XP and The "Wakanda Forever" Emote (Invisible ATM) pic.twitter.com/LlFSLLjue1 — ☃️🎅Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News🎁🎄 (@Nickelerleaks) December 15, 2020

These Challenges will allow players to obtain massive amounts of XP to rank up. Similarly, some of these challenges are interlinked, and they lead to new Exotic Weapons in the game.

Thus, it is best if players complete the Wakanda Forever Challenges with a squad. The "Wakanda Forever" emote has also been added to Fortnite, paying homage to the late Chadwick Boseman.

The Wakanda Forever Challenges will help players earn free rewards as well. Players will have to complete the following in order to obtain the emote and the XP.

Visit different Snowmando outposts (1)

Deal Damage with Lever Action Rifle (100)

Play Matches (10)

Complete all Black Panther Quests (3)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Play Duo or Squad Matches(5)

Subsequently, HYPEX suggested that Black Panther has an NPC tag and is likely to join the game as one. In contrast, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster might get added only as outfits.

Black Panther has an NPC tag so its possibly gonna be an NPC if its not scrapped! (maybe a skin too idk) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 15, 2020

With the Christmas lobby and the winter theme finally set, Epic Games is looking to celebrate Winterfest with these latest inclusions. Hopefully, players will get to see more Marvel characters being added to Chapter 2 - Season 5.