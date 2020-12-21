How to get 500 V-Bucks free in Fortnite if you bought the Green Arrow outfit early

With Operation Snowdown's introduction, Epic Games accidentally shipped out the Green Arrow outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The Crew Monthly Subscription pack includes several new outfits that players receive regularly. Green Arrow was scheduled to be one of the costumes coming to Fortnite in January 2021.

Here's a High-Quality picture of the Green Arrow skin & the Back Bling + Pickaxe that will be part of his set!



(Thanks to @m1fnbr for the IDs of the cosmetics) pic.twitter.com/RG6dG2gqdI — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 18, 2020

However, Epic accidentally sent the DC-themed outfit to select players earlier than expected, in a dramatic turn of events. The company rectified that mistake soon enough with a surprise gift for players.

Epic accidentally releases Green Arrow outfit in Fortnite; rewards players with 500 V-Bucks for removing it

Green Arrow will be the next Fortnite Crew skin! (via @arusaurZ_YT) pic.twitter.com/j1ewUJomY7 — Itsy - Fortnite News And Leaks (@ItsyFnLeaks) December 15, 2020

According to YouTuber TheCampingRusher - Fortnite, Epic removed the Green Arrow outfit for anyone who received it before time. To make up for their loss, the publisher gifted each of those players 500 V-Bucks.

This move is exceptionally generous from Epic during the festive month. Sending 500 V-Bucks allowed the organization to control the situation, as players wouldn't effectively complain about the outfit being taken back after getting the V-Bucks as a surprise exchange.

The Green Arrow outfit set included the iconic skin for DC TV-Show, a boxing glove Pickaxe, and a back bling. While Epic removed this outfit, there is a possibility that it might get reintroduced on January 1st, 2021.

The Crew Monthly Subscription pack was introduced earlier this season. Players are subject to receive 1000 V-Bucks, the Battle Pass, and skin sets for $10 per month. This was quite a shrewd move from Epic, with several players purchasing it.

Green #Arrow is accidentally being distributed to some #Fortnite Crew members, it seems to be January's Crew pack pic.twitter.com/ZHbOdOCPGA — Poket (@PoketOfficial) December 15, 2020

It also allowed players to subscribe for the entire month with one significant investment. The offer of getting free 1000 V-Bucks was too good for anyone to pass over.

Naturally, the Crew Subscription pack became insanely popular in Fortnite. Receiving skins and V-Bucks monthly is not a bad deal for players who opted to buy the subscription Pack.

However, select players receiving a particular outfit before others is depressing for others.

January there will be a new Fortnite crew pack and the skin will be green arrow and 1,000 Vbucks and battle pass! pic.twitter.com/QUeNWxm5bL — fortnite._leaks.com (@fortniteleaksc1) December 15, 2020

TheCampingRusher mentioned that this accident turned out to be a happy one for players. Those who had the Green Arrow outfits before everyone else now have 500 V-Bucks, courtesy of Epic.

He mentioned:

"They deal with these things so greatly that there is not even room for complaints."

Epic has evidently improved its community services during the festive season.

collab skins are just copied over from real life actors playing the roles. it’s not original if it was seen elsewhere. you’ve never seen a character that looks exactly like galaxia, its original from epic. — taye 🤭 (@tayedeacon_) December 18, 2020

However, some fans believe that the Crew Subscription pack should include skins exclusively from the Fortnite lore. Nevertheless, Epic has major collaboration plans with icons of popular culture.

Thus, it is plausible to expect more DC and Marvel-themed skins from the Crew Monthly Subscription pack.

you’re not aware that not everyone likes DC. just because the rarity is unique, doesn’t mean we have to like it. galaxia is original. it’s a reskin, but it’s original. it’s not literally the exact same as galaxy scout, instead they had changes made so it can be original. — taye 🤭 (@tayedeacon_) December 18, 2020

The devs have also ensured that players returning to Fortnite will experience the same joy as earlier versions. Epic has added several new POIs and winter-themed rewards for those returning.

Simultaneously, the publisher also mentioned that players would get to fly planes in Fortnite after a long time. Planes were vaulted back in Chapter 1 - Season 8, and it's brilliant to see Epic reintroducing them during Operation Snowdown.

Hopefully, this joyride will continue as players embark on their quest to complete this spectacle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.