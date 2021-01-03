The best landing spots in Fortnite Season 5 for good loot and swift rotations 

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has a bunch of new POIs that players can check out for good loot and possible combat.

Epic Games restructured the entire Fortnite map after the Zero Point was exposed. This facilitated a major change in the game's dynamic as NPCs were introduced in Fortnite.

New Season, new places. Where are you landing? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Naturally, several new NPCs have taken shelter in some of these POIs in Fortnite. However, players tend to land in areas filled with loot in Fortnite, and target places that have quests.

The best five POIs to drop in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic introduced Operation Snowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Gamers have started playing the game with renewed enthusiasm. Combats are encouraged most of the time because of players completing challenges and quests.

The gamers, hence, need to be equipped with proper weapons and ample loot to take on opponents. Similarly, it is best to land in a spot with a lot of loot.

The focus of this article will be on the best areas gamers can drop in Fortnite based on loot preference, and challenge completion spots.

Keeping in mind that new POIs take precedence, some of these drop spots come with their own NPCs.

#1 - Pleasant Park - After the Avengers defeated Galactus, Doom's Domain was transformed back into Pleasant Park in Fortnite. As always, this is one of the hot-spots players can choose to drop in. The loot here is brilliant and Epic has added some interactive challenges for players to complete at Pleasant Park.

Image via Fortnite wiki

Pleasant Park is filled with chests and has high-tier loot. This area is contested more often than not, and players are advised to stack up on weapons and build materials before taking on an opponent. Gamers dropping at this POI might also come looking to find gnomes in Fortnite.

#2 - Colossal Coliseum

Symbolizing ancient Rome's remnants, the Colossal Coliseum is a gladiator pit. It is home to the galaxy's most fierce Gladiator, Menace. This is one of the most competitive spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Fortnite Colossal Coliseum is Getting Big Changes Soon by https://t.co/5XM4YiLo5E pic.twitter.com/LZJhwziOM0 — Prosyscom (@prosyscom_it) December 31, 2020

Gamers will find that this area is filled with high-tier loot. Some of the recent leaks also suggest that Colossal Coliseum is about to be remodelled in Fortnite. In fact, reports suggest that a ship will be coming to the Colossal Coliseum in Fortnite.

Colossal Coliseum: 18

Pleasant Park: 18

Stealthy Stronghold: 17

Slurpy Swamp: 15

Holly Hedges: 14

Catty Corner: 8



312/715 Chest Spawns are scattered all around the map. #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 6, 2020

Players should try to land on the stadium gallery or find the loot on the ground, as this place is crawling with opponents in Fortnite.

#3 - Salty Towers

Representing the old Fortnite map, Salty Towers was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 - Season 5. Players recognized this POI as Tilted Towers and Epic has remodeled the location. However, that could not stop players from dropping in this POI, as this was one of the most contested POIs in Fortnite.

What’s ONE emoji you would use to describe Salty Towers?



| #Fortnite #FortniteSeason5 | pic.twitter.com/CWLC0KqjKp — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) January 2, 2021

With enough flood loot and limited chest spawn, Salty Towers stands as the most competitive spot on this list. Gamers venturing to the POI in Fortnite are advised to avoid the terrace of the Tower. Usually, there are only a handful of guns and almost every squad targets the terrace for a vantage point.

Likewise, Fortnite gamers should aim for the middle floor if they are going to the tower. Landing on the balcony with the chest will be extremely effective during the early rounds.

Players can also complete Salty Towers' various quests and challenges available at this POI in Fortnite.

#4 - Dirty Docks - Dirty Docks has an interesting history behind its appearance in Fortnite. The POI was originally introduced back in Chapter 2 - Season 1. It is on the far eastern edge of the Fortnite map and is filled with loot.

Players usually avoid dropping towards the edges of the map in pub matches. This makes it a perfect pick for someone who prefers a passive style of gameplay.

There are 715 Chest Spawn in Chapter 2 - Season 5. #Fortnite



Chests Per Location:



Coral Castle: 46

Dirty Docks: 35

Weeping Woods: 33

Lazy Lake: 31

Sweaty Sands: 30

Steamy Stacks: 30

Salty Towers: 23

Misty Meadows: 25

Retail Row: 21

Craggy Cliffs: 20

Hunter’s Haven: 19 — Mikey - Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) December 6, 2020

There are enough bricks, metal, and wood to farm at Dirty Docks and players might find a few chests too. However, the chest spawns at Dirty Docks have been exceedingly bountiful this season in Fortnite. Season 4 recorded up to 30 chest spawns at this location, making it a high-tier loot zone in Fortnite.

#Fortnite #Fortnite_Investigation #FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint@FortniteGame



Before reporting 3 cheaters. I found a safe at dirty docks. The very model is in save the world. Which confirms my theory save the world is leaking into battle royale. "KYLE" pic.twitter.com/S371n4ctUp — Steward #Fortnite_Investigation (@Steward84856409) December 27, 2020

Dirty Docks remains one of the best passive POIs for Fortnite gamers. Players can loot early to have a better shot at cracking the end game during the match. While Dirty Docks might not be ideal for rotations and mobility, it is still a quiet spot to gather materials early on.

#5 - Hunter's Haven - Home to the anime character Lexa in Fortnite, Hunter's Haven has become quite an attractive hot spot in Fortnite. With the introduction of the new exotic weapons variant, players frequently visit Hunter's Haven to grab the Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle from Lexa.

I found Lexa at Hunter's Haven! She called me friend! This is like the start of a visual novel! :D #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch #gaming #games pic.twitter.com/sQRxRM1ByW — It's Your Dreamweaver (@DreamweaverIt) December 4, 2020

Besides the exotic, there are several other rooms in Hunter's Haven filled with rare loot. Subsequently, players can also bait the area to ambush other teams coming for the exotic weapon. This cat and mouse game for acquiring a weapon has led several squads to fall into Hunter's Haven in Fortnite.

This is the Hunter's Haven POI, new in #Fortnite Season 5. pic.twitter.com/TEfFduadOC — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) December 2, 2020

The best way to combat at this POI would be to avoid purchasing the sniper with gold bars early on. Gamers should focus on getting a gun and build materials for the early fight. Most of the fights will be close range, and players will have to build extensively to fight off multiple enemies at once.