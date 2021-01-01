The most overpowered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has a diverse weapons meta with several overpowered weapons in-game.
Popular weapons like the Pump Shotgun have been vaulted, and Exotic weapons have emerged as the dominant weapon class in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
Most of the overpowered weapons are either Exotic or Mythic. However, with the inclusion of the Heavy AR in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, players now have a chance to get good weapons right from floor loot.
Related - Where and how to eliminate IO Guards in Fortnite Season 5
The best S-Tier weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
For combat purposes, this article will be subdivided into three ranges to show the best weapon in those categories in Fortnite.
Close Range
#1 - Dragon's Breath Shotgun
The Dragon's Breath Shotgun is a close-range weapon that spews fire every time it shoots. Only the legendary variant of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
The weapon has a magazine size of four shotgun shells, and it deals 70-140 damage. It is better to aim for headshots as the Dragon's Breath Shotgun can deal up to 175 damage with accurate headshots. The only shortcoming of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun is the reload time and four-shot magazine.
The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun blasts four charges at once and takes approximately 4.1 seconds to reload. The weapon also doesn't fire until the reload animation is completed.
This peculiarity separates the Dragon's Breath Shotgun from every other shotgun in Fortnite. That doesn't stop the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun from being an S-tier weapon for close-ranged combats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
#2 - Tactical Shotgun
The Tactical Shotgun is possibly the best shotgun added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The weapon was buffed by Epic Games after a poor pick rate during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The Double-Barrel and the Charge Shotgun are also in the loot pool but they are not as effective as the Tactical Shotgun.
Players will only find the common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary variant of the Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. While the epic variant of the Tactical Shotgun does 84 damage, the legendary variant does 88.
Similarly, the epic variant has a DPS of 126, and the legendary variant does 132 damage per second. The only difference between the epic and legendary variant lies in the damage and DPS.
The Tactical Shotgun has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x, which makes it effective for close-range combats. This shotgun can now counter SMGs and ARs at close range after the buff implemented by Epic Games.
Mid Range
#3 - Heavy AR
The Heavy AR was unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 after a long absence. The Heavy AR varies from common to legendary and deals around 33 to 44 damage per shot with a 1.5x headshot multiplier, and a fire rate of 4.25.
All the variants of the Heavy AR have been added to the game, and Epic has buffed the basic stats for the weapon. The common variant is the only Heavy Assault Rifle to require four shots to eliminate a player.
The rare, epic and legendary variants are extremely potent as gamers can just spray down on opponents.
When the first-bullet accuracy of the Heavy AR was buffed, players experienced a bit of recoil while using it in Fortnite. Players will attempt to eliminate opponents with headshots as it only takes two to three bullets.
This weapon is exceedingly effective at mid-range, but veterans can also use the Heavy AR at long-range.
Long-Range
#4 - Amban Sniper Rifle
The Amban Sniper Rifle is wielded by the Mandalorian and is the first mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. It comes with an in-built thermal sensor optical scope.
The DPS and damage rate of the Amban Sniper Rifle make it the top S-Tier weapon in Fortnite.
Gamers can equip this weapon by defeating the Mandalorian at the Razer Crest landmark. The salient feature of the weapon lies in its capacity to track and damage opponents at long range. The Amban Sniper Rifle has a headshot multiplier of 2.5x, and it uses heavy ammo.
Epic Games also added a melee feature to the Amban Sniper Rifle. This helps players keep the opponent at bay when they close in for box-fights in Fortnite.
With 110 Damage, 55 DPS, and a reload time of 2.4 seconds; the Amban Sniper Rifle stands tall over other snipers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.
#5 - Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle
Players can acquire this Exotic rifle from Splode for 1225 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the island north of Stealthy Stronghold.
It operates like a Heavy Sniper Rifle dispensing 70 Damage per shot. The Boom's Exotic Sniper has a headshot multiplier of 2.5x, which works for contact damage only.
The Fortnite community has fallen in love with Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle since its introduction. Almost every player reported that it is much better than the other weapons of its class. It is definitely the best sniper in the game right now.
The bullet explodes on contact, making it one of the most effective weapons in Fortnite. Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle definitely trumps other snipers like the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle and the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle.Published 01 Jan 2021, 18:27 IST