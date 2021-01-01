The most overpowered weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has a diverse weapons meta with several overpowered weapons in-game.

Popular weapons like the Pump Shotgun have been vaulted, and Exotic weapons have emerged as the dominant weapon class in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Most of the overpowered weapons are either Exotic or Mythic. However, with the inclusion of the Heavy AR in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, players now have a chance to get good weapons right from floor loot.

Related - Where and how to eliminate IO Guards in Fortnite Season 5

The best S-Tier weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

If you're curious or haven't seen every new weapon yet (just like me), these are all weapons added in this update! pic.twitter.com/4yMVKbxG42 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 6, 2020

For combat purposes, this article will be subdivided into three ranges to show the best weapon in those categories in Fortnite.

Close Range

#1 - Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Advertisement

The Dragon's Breath Shotgun is a close-range weapon that spews fire every time it shoots. Only the legendary variant of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Dragon breath shotgun is so good omg — F/A KillJoy (@KillJoyFn) December 24, 2020

The weapon has a magazine size of four shotgun shells, and it deals 70-140 damage. It is better to aim for headshots as the Dragon's Breath Shotgun can deal up to 175 damage with accurate headshots. The only shortcoming of the Dragon's Breath Shotgun is the reload time and four-shot magazine.

You can now get the Charged Shotgun and Dragon Breath Shotgun (and all rarities) in the menu! #FortniteCreative pic.twitter.com/CPjJApKwVr — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks 🎇 (@FNCreativeNews) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

The Dragon’s Breath Shotgun blasts four charges at once and takes approximately 4.1 seconds to reload. The weapon also doesn't fire until the reload animation is completed.

i'd replace the dragon breathshotgun with the dub, people say dragon breath shotgun is the worst but they dont know how to use it, it's fucking awesome don't blame the gun if u cant get used to it — Faith (@IlyFa1th) December 26, 2020

This peculiarity separates the Dragon's Breath Shotgun from every other shotgun in Fortnite. That doesn't stop the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun from being an S-tier weapon for close-ranged combats in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

#2 - Tactical Shotgun

( Fortnite ) I don't like the Tactical Shotgun :( pic.twitter.com/ysG7LTqxky — Halo 2 (@Mantidate) December 28, 2020

The Tactical Shotgun is possibly the best shotgun added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The weapon was buffed by Epic Games after a poor pick rate during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. The Double-Barrel and the Charge Shotgun are also in the loot pool but they are not as effective as the Tactical Shotgun.

Advertisement

i know i’m way behind when fortnite was actually popular but I JUST GOT number 1 TWICE 😭😭😭i finally worked out tactical shotgun is mwah pic.twitter.com/KjOvVWauXo — 𝐬𝐚𝐟⁷ 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐜 (@CanyunJoon) December 20, 2020

Players will only find the common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary variant of the Tactical Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. While the epic variant of the Tactical Shotgun does 84 damage, the legendary variant does 88.

Fact!

The Combat Shotgun in Fortnite is better than the Pump. Even the Tactical one is better! Not the Charged one though, that one’s a bit stupid. — treystar679 (@treystar679) December 19, 2020

Similarly, the epic variant has a DPS of 126, and the legendary variant does 132 damage per second. The only difference between the epic and legendary variant lies in the damage and DPS.

Advertisement

The Tactical Shotgun has a headshot multiplier of 1.5x, which makes it effective for close-range combats. This shotgun can now counter SMGs and ARs at close range after the buff implemented by Epic Games.

Mid Range

#3 - Heavy AR

My best Victory Royale so far wit da Squad 🤟🏾bruh I straight went ham on Fortnite using da Heavy AR Purple AK 😜 pic.twitter.com/EBSFMFVjMZ — TzClappBakk 🇹🇴 (@676TGang) December 22, 2020

The Heavy AR was unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 after a long absence. The Heavy AR varies from common to legendary and deals around 33 to 44 damage per shot with a 1.5x headshot multiplier, and a fire rate of 4.25.

All the variants of the Heavy AR have been added to the game, and Epic has buffed the basic stats for the weapon. The common variant is the only Heavy Assault Rifle to require four shots to eliminate a player.

Advertisement

The rare, epic and legendary variants are extremely potent as gamers can just spray down on opponents.

Hold my beer ps heavy ar sucks cause of the aiming #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/stzv4Aahn2 — James Demerse (@demerse_james) December 31, 2020

When the first-bullet accuracy of the Heavy AR was buffed, players experienced a bit of recoil while using it in Fortnite. Players will attempt to eliminate opponents with headshots as it only takes two to three bullets.

This weapon is exceedingly effective at mid-range, but veterans can also use the Heavy AR at long-range.

Long-Range

#4 - Amban Sniper Rifle

Amban Sniper Rifle - Image via Epic Games

The Amban Sniper Rifle is wielded by the Mandalorian and is the first mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. It comes with an in-built thermal sensor optical scope.

Advertisement

The DPS and damage rate of the Amban Sniper Rifle make it the top S-Tier weapon in Fortnite.

"Amban Sniper Rifle"



"Bring 'em in warm, or bring 'em in cold. This capable sniper rifle can also be used as a melee weapon." pic.twitter.com/PaWGmwMPsQ — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 2, 2020

Gamers can equip this weapon by defeating the Mandalorian at the Razer Crest landmark. The salient feature of the weapon lies in its capacity to track and damage opponents at long range. The Amban Sniper Rifle has a headshot multiplier of 2.5x, and it uses heavy ammo.

Solo win by the Amban Sniper Rifle

That one is for @VincentBot2 pic.twitter.com/LZ5mZQdDVY — Just Bunny ◊∆◊ (@SXO_A1) December 17, 2020

Epic Games also added a melee feature to the Amban Sniper Rifle. This helps players keep the opponent at bay when they close in for box-fights in Fortnite.

Best snipe with #Mandalorian 's Amban Sniper Rifle on #Fortnite !



Hey, look, I completed a bounty, too. :) pic.twitter.com/U086dOZOX3 — Art (@MLR1993) December 12, 2020

Advertisement

With 110 Damage, 55 DPS, and a reload time of 2.4 seconds; the Amban Sniper Rifle stands tall over other snipers in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

#5 - Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle

Players can acquire this Exotic rifle from Splode for 1225 gold bars. The NPC can be found on the island north of Stealthy Stronghold.

1200 Gold Bars for an exotic Boom Sniper that only does 70 damage.



Let me have my moment lol pic.twitter.com/IBmPGDjv7z — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) December 6, 2020

It operates like a Heavy Sniper Rifle dispensing 70 Damage per shot. The Boom's Exotic Sniper has a headshot multiplier of 2.5x, which works for contact damage only.

These exotics are so fucking fun oh my god pic.twitter.com/ulhgKBsv68 — No one (follows back) (@N30N_lol) December 28, 2020

The Fortnite community has fallen in love with Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle since its introduction. Almost every player reported that it is much better than the other weapons of its class. It is definitely the best sniper in the game right now.

The bullet explodes on contact, making it one of the most effective weapons in Fortnite. Boom's Exotic Sniper Rifle definitely trumps other snipers like the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle and the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle.