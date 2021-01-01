This Fortnite weapon was only in the game for an hour before getting vaulted

Epic Games like to tease its Fortnite community with new weapons. It recently added a gun for a brief moment, only to vault it later on.

Kyle "Kaz" Rapazo from FaZe Clan uploaded a video on YouTube reminding players of all the weapons they might've missed in Fortnite. Epic adds these weapons for a brief period.

The Fortnite community tends to forget that these weapons even existed. A closer look at some of the things gamers missed will reveal the huge list of items Epic Games have removed from the game.

The forgotten Machine Pistol in Fortnite

Fortnite accidentally put the Machine Pistol in Solid gold even tho it's a different rarity lmao, that means the gun is still there and can be released anytime..



Found by: @Helmet_BoiYT pic.twitter.com/5K2MFtHzcH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2019

FaZe Kaz explained that players might have forgotten to notice some of these items, as Epic vaulted them too soon. One of these forgotten items includes the Machine Pistol in Fortnite.

Image via FaZe Kaz YouTube

The Machine Pistol was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1, with the v1.60 update. The weapon appeared in battle royale in common, uncommon, and rare variants. However, Epic Games vaulted the weapon during the v2.50 update.

Gameplay of the New "Machine Pistol"!

- Got a kill with it

- Showed the bullets spread

- and damage to all structures types :)

(Fortnite put it in-game by accident) pic.twitter.com/qXNoJswHOR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2019

Similarly, players are bound to forget this weapon as Epic Games changed its class into a Submachine Gun in Fortnite. Regardless, very few players actually got to try it out as Epic removed the Machine Pistol one hour after adding it to the loot pool.

Image via FaZe Kaz YouTube

FaZe Kaz mentions YouTuber Yeety uploaded a clip that featured the weapon in Fortnite. The 32 clip magazine coupled with 210 DPS made the Machine Pistol one of the most powerful handguns in Fortnite.

what ever happened to the Machine Pistol?#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/v18uRmzg5I — DVF Gateway (@Ninety9us) July 30, 2020

The Legendary variant of the Machine Pistol was not seen thereafter in Fortnite. The clip reveals the Machine Pistol's fire rate. It simultaneously features brief combat gameplay.

Image via FaZe Kaz YouTube

Although the character loses, it would be brilliant to see the Machine Pistol in action. FaZe Kaz mentions that the weapon could only do 32 damage from close range, which meant it had poor first-bullet accuracy.

The Machine Pistol wasn't the best choice for long-ranged combat in Fortnite. This weapon was also transformed into an SMG for effective usage in Fortnite.

The Machine Pistol (SMG) became the basic SMG with a smaller magazine and less DPS. Most gamers in the community definitely ignored this change implemented by Epic.

Black Out SMG Is Coming In Fortnite BR Because Reese Hold This SMG In the Fortnite Loading Screen



This Weapon Is Already In SaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/uNrsWEFPzH — D4RKN3SS - Fortnite Leaks & News (@D4rkn3ssN) December 8, 2020

Ideally, Epic Games will consider adding the Machine Pistol SMG or a different variant soon in Fortnite.