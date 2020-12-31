Fortnite update v15.20 early patch notes: New locations, weapon attachment and more

Epic Games is getting ready to roll out update v15.20 in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and here is an early patch update highlight.

The major changes include a new weapons modification feature, new POIs, and new weapons.

These changes are accompanied by a few new weapons that might have been discarded by Epic Games. However, Fortnite's 2021 New Year celebration is going to be massive.

Early patch update v15.20 highlights Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Happy Power uploaded a video focused on all the new changes coming to the game with the v15.20 update.

WE LOVE @FortniteGame @EpicGamesES AND @UnrealEngine 🥰 AND ESPECIALLY WERE GOTTA BE ABLE TO MOD IN FORTNITE THAT WILL BE BRILLIANT NGL SO EXCITED AND MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 🎁 — lilBlueLight (@lilbluelight) December 24, 2020

Fortnite will change in 2021 as Epic Games will add the modding option for programmers and developers. SypherPK mentioned this in one of his videos when speaking about the access to Unreal Engine.

Thank you so much Epic games for letting us mod Fortnite using Unreal Engine 4

now we're able to:

Full unreal engine editor available to create things

Ability to customize existing materials img1 and other fortnite assets img3

Custom models supported

life in-game/real-time show! pic.twitter.com/JS4reDRKbt — Rhaym Jailbreaker #BLM (@RhaymJB0) December 17, 2020

Epic Games will reshape Fortnite Creative in a more interactive manner, where creators will get to work on Unreal Engine with moderations. This might be one of the biggest changes coming to Fortnite in 2021.

Modding for fortnite creative:



- "Full" unreal engine editor available to create things for Fortnite

- Ability to customize existing materials (img1) and other fortnite assets (img3)

- Custom models supported

- Shows in game, in real time, on all platforms (img4) pic.twitter.com/jeCPwpnjk0 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) December 17, 2020

SypherPK also mentioned that players could create custom characters, recreate the old Fortnite map, and make new weapons and launchers in Fortnite Creative.

Gnome Gun - it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) pic.twitter.com/i2ELlvD2II — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Similarly, Happy Power focused on some of the weapons which might be introduced with v15.20 update. However, considering these weapons' nature, they might not be included right away in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Reminder that there are still 3 Unreleased Devices in the game files. #Fortnite #FortniteCreative



The Llama-Tron may have been scrapped. pic.twitter.com/MaACGr7AWz — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks 🎇 (@FNCreativeNews) November 14, 2019

He also mentioned the Llama-Tron device, which has been under construction for about a year. Players can play videos on this device inside the Fortnite Creative mode map. Epic Games will release this device once every feature is properly moderated to filter out insensitive content.

I'm not sure but i believe the Llama-Tron Device was updated? It now links with something called "BP_Creative_TV_Stream" where it says to "Use this device to watch streams" #Fortnite #FortniteCreative pic.twitter.com/iCwfzym1w9 — Fortnite Creative - News & Leaks 🎇 (@FNCreativeNews) February 24, 2020

In fact, there are three unreleased devices inside the game files. These include the screenshot fam drone and timed objective clock. These pieces of equipment might be included later on in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Apparently, Epic Games are testing something called "Weapon Mod Slots". Who else is going to mod their weapons like this? 😂👇 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/7lkDaBE8o9 — GNA - Fortnite Leaks & News (@gnanewsco) December 29, 2020

Epic Games is all set to reshape the weapon mechanics in Fortnite. A new weapon dynamic might be introduced in Fortnite as "Weapon Mod Slots." Happy Power mentioned this, following a report by data miner HYPEX,

A new weapons mechanic could be coming to #Fortnite named ''Weapon Mod Slots'' that will feature Modifications/Attachments.



This information was leaked by @/HYPEX!



(Images are a concept) pic.twitter.com/j7QDRvXtD6 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 27, 2020

This new feature will work similarly to other battle royale games like PUBG, COD Mobile, and Warzone. Similarly, it would change the weapon class and attachments for specific weapons.

Thereby, players could now equip their customized weapon, or set attachments on a weapon picked up from floor loot.

This new "Weapon Mod Slot" will include the following attachments: Muzzle, Barrel, Stock, Optic, Grip, and Scopes.

Several leaked images show that Fortnite gamers can equip Tactical Lasers, Thermal Scopes, and Ranger Foregrip with weapons in Fortnite.

Furthermore, Happy Power also focused on the new map changes coming with v15.20 update in Fortnite. Colossal Coliseum is about to become one of the hotspots in-game, as leaks suggest a ship might land inside the POI.

The floor of Colossal Coliseum has a few variants



Here's a new one added today pic.twitter.com/exuxyvEbTK — Brite News❄FrostBrite (@TheBriteFuture) December 15, 2020

Popular data miner Mang0e reported that the Colossal Coliseum would get a new look after images of a design variant surfaced on Twitter.

MangOe suggested that the Coliseum might get flooded before the ship arrives.

These are the changes that might come to Fornite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Ideally, players will adapt quickly to all these changes planned by Epic.