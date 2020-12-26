Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: New Year 2021 event details, "Electric Launcher," and more

Epic Games might introduce a new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, to celebrate the Christmas festivities.

According to recent leaks, a new weapon named the Electric Launcher might come to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This was followed by another leak that hinted at the massive New Years' event Epic Games has on the cards.

This news comes as a blessing for players as several have been looking forward to a new weapon. Similarly, the previous live-event, "Devourer Of Worlds," was barely 15 minutes long. It would be impressive if Epic Games decides to end this successful season on a high note.

New Electric Launcher might be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

ShiinaBR and Ali "SypherPK" Hassan reported that these new changes are going to come to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

SypherPK released a video on YouTube where he spoke extensively about the new Electric Launcher coming to Fortnite. Luckily, one of the reputable data miners leaked some in-game footage demonstrating the gun's capabilities too.

From the looks of it, the weapon is remarkably similar to The Big Chill. However, instead of ice, this weapon shoots balls of thunder. SypherPK commented on the utility aspect of this new weapon.

He remarked that this might come in handy for players who are looking to take a fight. Subsequently, this weapon might be introduced as an Exotic weapon. It can be either found with the NPCs, or has to be purchased with gold bars.

@TaborTimeYT the Mandalorion Rifle now generates electric spark 🤔 was this happening before or a new element is going to come in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/5n1xrD3zOt — Rafiq (@Rafiq0802) December 21, 2020

SypherPK also theorized that this new Electric Launcher might affect metal builds with more damage than wood or brick builds. He mentioned how players might get electrocuted if the opponent uses this weapon on their metal builds.

It might induce a concussion effect, where the player is stuck or cannot move due to being electrocuted by the Electric Launcher. Similarly, it might also deplete the entire 100 shield that gamers have.

my birthday is tomorrow and if you know me, i’m a huge fan of neon type stuff. this would be an awesome birthday present from fortnite! pic.twitter.com/8HOR6vKWEQ — Electric (@ElectricBruh) December 18, 2020

It will be interesting to see how these elemental weapons react with wood-brick-metal builds inside Fortnite. A new launcher definitely means that players are going to take close-ranged fights to the next level.

However, The Big Chill launcher was not as successful as Epic intended. The Fortnite community did not like the ice dynamic, and were quite dissatisfied with the mobility.

Introducing a new weapon to the meta might change the current state of affairs in Fortnite. After introducing several new weapons in Chapter 2 - Season 4, Epic Games might add this launcher as a New Years' gift for players.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 New Years event will be massive

Here's an early look at some of the New Years' event effects! (via @m1fnbr)pic.twitter.com/EY8Z4xTQkU — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 25, 2020

According to several data miners, Epic has major plans to celebrate the New Year in Fortnite. Not only are they going to orchestrate a major New Year event, but players are also going to receive several cosmetic gifts for participation.

All leaked skins backblings and emotes pic.twitter.com/CecL2Rz7zg — M1 (@m1fnbr) December 15, 2020

After the last Fortnite live event, it is clear that Epic wants to make these events more community inclusive. The addition of the arcade shooter in the Devourer Of Worlds event definitely came as a surprise.

1 day and 17 hrs till the event 👀 pic.twitter.com/W5jcHakSYY — M1 (@m1fnbr) November 30, 2020

It is plausible to expect that Epic might have a similar plan for the New Years' season event. ShiinaBR posted a clip on Twitter that showed some of the animations players would get to see during this event.

It looks like Epic is going big with fireworks, Zero Point portals, rifts, and energy beams. Data miners predicted that a Zero Point contrail will be given to players which will move like a shadow. The clip shows all these features in detail, and it looks quite pleasing.