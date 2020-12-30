Fortnite pro SypherPK explains how he lost 27 pounds in just 60 days 

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, one of the greatest Fortnite content creators of all time, opened up about his strict fitness regime on Twitter.
Recently, SypherPK revealed on his streams that he is going through a physical change. While working out to look his best, Sypher mentioned on Twitter that he lost 27lbs in just 60 days.
He posted a selfie and it looks like SypherPK is getting shredded. Interestingly, Jasper Schellens from FaZe Clan responded to the Tweet, sharing some fitness tips.
Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK is on a mission to look shredded
SypherPK has been under a fitness regime which he frequently mentions in his Fortnite streams. The 24-year-old Twitch streamer has devoted himself to create the best Fortnite videos possible.
Now, it looks like SypherPK is getting into a cycle that will see his fitness routine going hand in hand with Fortnite. Recently, he has been tweeting about delaying his streams because of the tight fitness schedule.
It seems to be paying off too, as SypherPK looks better than ever. FaZe Jasper responded to the post along with several other fans showing their love.
Jasper and SypherPK had a quick conversation about some fitness routines and nutrition habits.
SypherPK did mention that he has started lifting weights to put on muscle and mass. Jasper also advised SypherPK to keep going at it, and that he was looking sharp.
He shared another picture of his weekly fitness routine. It looks like SypherPK is working really hard to look his best.
SypherPK's contribution to the Fortnite community cannot be summed up in words. He is one of the biggest content creators the community looks to for inspiration.
The fact that he is getting on stream to play Fortnite after working out the entire day shows his true passion for the game. Hopefully, fans will get to see a shredded SypherPK playing Fortnite sooner rather than later.Published 30 Dec 2020, 22:59 IST