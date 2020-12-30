Fortnite pro SypherPK explains how he lost 27 pounds in just 60 days 

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, one of the greatest Fortnite content creators of all time, opened up about his strict fitness regime on Twitter.

Recently, SypherPK revealed on his streams that he is going through a physical change. While working out to look his best, Sypher mentioned on Twitter that he lost 27lbs in just 60 days.

Going to be 30 minutes late to stream, this work out is kicking my ass but I gotta finish strong 💪🏼



I’m down 27 Pounds in 60 days 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cqnyu7Frt3 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 29, 2020

He posted a selfie and it looks like SypherPK is getting shredded. Interestingly, Jasper Schellens from FaZe Clan responded to the Tweet, sharing some fitness tips.

Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK is on a mission to look shredded

Thats crazy, make sure you ease back into more calories whenever you’re for it. All those lbs come back as fast as you lose ‘em! Make sure your foodhabits have changed!! Looking good boss keep up❤️💪 — FaZe Jasper (@jzpr) December 29, 2020

SypherPK has been under a fitness regime which he frequently mentions in his Fortnite streams. The 24-year-old Twitch streamer has devoted himself to create the best Fortnite videos possible.

Now, it looks like SypherPK is getting into a cycle that will see his fitness routine going hand in hand with Fortnite. Recently, he has been tweeting about delaying his streams because of the tight fitness schedule.

Thanks man! The diet as you already know is 80% of the results! I’ve already got a plan for when I start lifting to put on muscle and mass. Can’t mess up the nutrition! — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 29, 2020

It seems to be paying off too, as SypherPK looks better than ever. FaZe Jasper responded to the post along with several other fans showing their love.

Perfect sir! Also, start lifting now!! No need to wait💪 — FaZe Jasper (@jzpr) December 29, 2020

Jasper and SypherPK had a quick conversation about some fitness routines and nutrition habits.

This is what I’m currently doing! pic.twitter.com/bB9vYZNTSn — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 29, 2020

SypherPK did mention that he has started lifting weights to put on muscle and mass. Jasper also advised SypherPK to keep going at it, and that he was looking sharp.

So 3 days of lifting or do you start again after day 4? — FaZe Jasper (@jzpr) December 29, 2020

He shared another picture of his weekly fitness routine. It looks like SypherPK is working really hard to look his best.

Gotcha! How many calories you on? — FaZe Jasper (@jzpr) December 29, 2020

2,000-2,300 calories. Eating 180-210 grams of protein daily. Losing 2lbs per week after my initial big losses of water weight. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 29, 2020

SypherPK's contribution to the Fortnite community cannot be summed up in words. He is one of the biggest content creators the community looks to for inspiration.

Got a lot of great content recorded today, excited to finish the year off strong! Going to take tomorrow off from stream and prepare for some awesome end of the year streams starting Monday!



Did some cool videos with other youtubers that you will see very soon 👀 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 27, 2020

The fact that he is getting on stream to play Fortnite after working out the entire day shows his true passion for the game. Hopefully, fans will get to see a shredded SypherPK playing Fortnite sooner rather than later.