Where to find Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite Season 5 and deal damage with it

The Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has finally been added to a quest in the Operation Snowdown Event.

Epic Games recently announced that players could win the "Fish Fest Emoji' by eliminating opponents with the Lever Action Rifle. Fortnite gamers will have to report to Snowmando to start this quest in Operation Snowdown.

The fastest way to complete this quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is to team up with friends in "Team Rumble" game mode. The quest will last for a week, so players have limited time to deal damage with the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite.

Related - Fortnite adds new Dragon's Breath Sniper and Lever Action Sniper Rifle in-game

Where to find the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

With a relatively high hip-fire accuracy, the Lever Action Rifle is a good secondary shotgun option.

Popular YouTuber "Perfect Score" has shown players where they can find the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite to complete the quest. Players can find the weapon as floor loot or in chests. The chest loot will most likely have the Epic Games variant of the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite.

The Lever Action Rifle is far more beneficial as a ranged weapon than a close-ranged weapon in Fortnite. However, it can be frustrating to fire it from both ranges because of the low damage rate.

It deals about 120 headshot damage, and only does 50 body shot damage in the uncommon (green) variant. Simultaneously, the reload time is about 5.7 seconds, which makes it largely ineffective.

Downtime for v15.10 has ended.



Gamers will have to depend on their accuracy to eliminate players with the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite.

There is another easy method for completing this quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Players can get the 100 damage mentioned in the quest by shooting at builds, opponent vehicles, choppers, and so on. Since the Lever Action Rifle in Fortnite is a long-ranged weapon, it is best to shoot at builds from a distance.

Epic has added two new exotic weapons with this update - the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle and the Big Chill.

These weapons can be purchased from NPCs using the gold bars. Players can consider the Dragon's Breath Shotgun as a part of this loadout.

Players should complete this challenge in no time to collect the free emoji.