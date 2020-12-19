Operation Snowdown has started in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, and rumors suggest that SBMM has been removed from the game.

Skill-based matchmaking has been one of the most controversial features in Fortnite Battle Royale. Each season, fans express their divided opinion about SBMM in Fortnite.

Recently hit 10% win percentage and 2.0 k/d for my career stats. Changed binds and experience. Sbmm isn’t doing me any favours but I’m proud to be improving statistically 🙏 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/NeXrpCyfoy — Devon Ψ (@ExiIedVanity) December 18, 2020

According to several leakers, Epic Games have resolved the SBMM dynamic during the festive season for players to enjoy. Several players have reported on Twitter that public matches feel much more manageable than usual.

Leaks suggest that Epic disabled SBMM in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

YouTuber TheCampingRusher made a video explaining several new facets added to Fortnite during Operation Snowdown. One of the highlights of the latest inclusions shows that SBMM might be removed.

Contrary to his opinion, several players are reporting that Epic Games have not removed SBMM from Fortnite. Their argument stands on the fact that pub matches are still the same, and that Epic has just increased the number of bots per lobby.

Advertisement

Fortnite is oficially dead for me now, it went from me getting 20 games a day with no wins but having a blast



To me playing 3 matches a day and crying



sbmm and having to fight pro kids every match who are nowhere near my skill level killed this game



No one is having fun — OG Goldash (@OGoldash) December 13, 2020

While both propositions might be true, it isn't easy to ascertain what Epic Games actually implemented. For instance, players can jump into pub lobbies, but that would not prove whether SBMM has been removed.

If Fortnite is really listening to our feedback, then can you please take SBMM out of pubs?

Thanks pic.twitter.com/nWVycKy5dz — #NorCalWaryerz (@Waryerz) December 15, 2020

Players in the higher ranks face the actual problem. Most of the players in the Elite tier are extremely dexterous with both building and aiming. Higher league players in Fortnite hence face the issues of SBMM much more than others.

Advertisement

In one of the clips, Turner "Tfue" Tenney demonstrated how SBMM is removed. To his surprise, he started facing players way below his skill level. Tfue tried to ease the situation humorously by not building in front of the player; in fact, he didn't do much shooting either.

He also tried out the new Planes included in Fortnite, and Tfue was quite happy that they are back. The video shows that he wasn't exactly challenged at the plane's spawn point, which was quite unusual.

The video shows how the opponent is still learning how to build competently in Fortnite. This definitely indicates that Epic Games have either disabled SBMM temporarily, or adjusted it for the festive season.

and even if sbmm didnt exist does all you want is to play with worse players? thats basically what "sweats" do to you and you complain

now imagine you were new player and you only saw better players. that aint gonna keep you by the game

*rest in replies — lvl 225 fortnite god (@kakaosocks) December 19, 2020

This is not at all that surprising as Epic Games definitely want the Fortnite community to enjoy themselves during Operation Snowdown. People cannot complete challenges if they keep getting in fights at Quest locations.

It is certainly plausible that Epic Games has adjusted SBMM for the sake of helping the players completing their Quests and challenges.

I’ve reinstalled fortnite for the hell of it, dropped 3 kills in 10 seconds. Is SBMM in fortnite? I’m a level one brav... — AJH🤘🏼🎄🎅🏼 FLUFFMAS! (@AJH_23_) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

On the contrary, it might be reintroduced as soon as Operation Snowdown is over. It will be interesting to see whether Epic takes the same measures for the upcoming LTMs coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Hopefully, Epic's move will affect the Fortnite community positively, as players have been looking forward to SBMM being removed for a while now.