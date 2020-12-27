Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 leaks reveal "Troll Launcher" and "Gnome Gun" in the works

Epic Games is all set to introduce three new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

While the winter-themed season has provided players with several new weapons, Epic has plans to introduce some more.

Most of the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 carry one of these new "Exotic" weapons for players to purchase.

According to various credible data miners, Epic Games might add a "Gnome gun" in Fortnite soon. However, the leaks suggest that this weapon might only be for the developers.

Similarly, two new launcher weapons known as the "Troll Launcher" and "TinStack gun" might make their way to the game with the next update.

Epic Games might introduce the "Gnome Gun" and the "TinStack gun" in the next major update for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Gnome Gun - it shoots gnomes..? (Most likely dev weapon only) pic.twitter.com/i2ELlvD2II — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

Epic Games has maintained a steady line of Christmas-themed content updates for players during Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The next major update, v15.20, might come out during the first week of January 2021.

Fortnite leak points to Gnome Gun and other strange weapons.https://t.co/LaU1ELfWR5 pic.twitter.com/rszqXQvDp9 — Joeri Wagner (@joeriwagner) December 27, 2020

Several reports have suggested that Epic Games wants to make big changes in the weapons meta by adding certain weapons.

The Amban Sniper Rifle, Storm Scout Sniper Rifle, Dragon's Breath Shotgun are all examples of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Gnomes with Guns — Iwobrand (@Iwobrand) December 25, 2020

It seems like Epic Games will add a few more weapons, which might be removed as soon as Operation Snowdown is completed. The Gnome gun being one of these weapons that was leaked by popular data miner @ximton. He also released an in-game clip to show how the weapon functions in Fortnite.

Although, this weapon might not be included, as ximton mentions it is for Fortnite developers only. Similarly, he/she leaked some gameplay video of two other weapons, possibly coming to the game with the next update.

Troll Launcher (most likely scrapped): "Heavy Weapon. Launches explosive trolls - what more could you want?" pic.twitter.com/nLHJ4iJx26 — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

The "Troll Launcher" is a Rocket Launcher just like The Big Chill and The Electric Launcher. However, this weapon seems to be much more effective than other launchers introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The Troll Launcher shoots rockers that are actually explosive gnomes in Fortnite. Players would definitely have a lot of fun using this weapon. It is still in the development process and might not make it to the game anytime soon.

Early look at the "TinStack" weapon (possibly unfinished)! pic.twitter.com/UQsfejqOzw — mix (@ximton) December 26, 2020

The third and final weapon that was leaked for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 was the "TinStack Launcher."

Epic Games has already provided the community with several weapons to experiment with during the winter-themed festive season. It looks like the developers are teasing stuff that would be added to the game once Winterfest 2020 (Operation Snowdown) ends.

@iFireMonkey the troll launcher is from the PvP mode in alpha right? I posted the sfx of it to r/FORTnITE quite a while back :) — Epic: dylan.bruh / PL 126 (@thebigdil_) December 26, 2020

Players are tasked with several challenges and quests during Operation Snowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Completing these will earn them free winter-themed cosmetics, including the Snowmando outfit.

[Leaks] #FortniteSeason5

The damage rate, magazine size, and DPS of all these three weapons have not been leaked yet. The effectiveness of these weapons still remains to be undisclosed.

It is important to note that all three weapons are still in the development phase. Epic Games might test them out in a winter-themed LTM.

Hopefully, Epic Games will introduce these three weapons shortly before the next major update in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.