Operation Snowdown has begun, and Epic Games recently added a Challenge where players have to dance at the holiday trees in Fortnite.

Earlier, players discovered that planes were returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, along with a bunch of new LTMs. These LTMs included Air Royale, Shockwave, Pickaxe Frenzy, Rally Royale, and so on.

Epic Games also revealed the first set of challenges for Operation Snowdown. Along with this, popular data miners discovered that players could win over 15 different cosmetic items from Operation Snowdown.

Where are the holiday trees in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

Now, Epic Games have updated the challenges and quests for Operation Snowdown, and players will have to improvise. One of these challenges induces the need to "dance at the holiday trees in Fortnite."

Todays challenge will unlock in 3 hours , it will be

Dance at different holiday trees 0/5 and reward a spray

i've took a look at the tags there should be a tree in :



Pleasant Park , The Orchard , Holly Hedges , Craggy Cliffs , Salty Towers , Dirty Docks pic.twitter.com/38yCM99x1h — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) December 19, 2020

This harks back on several previous challenges where players had to dance at specific locations in Fortnite. One of these included the highest and lowest points on the map.

Advertisement

However, this time, Epic Games have made sure that players enjoy the festive season. This is why they have scattered several holiday trees in Fortnite.

There are six known locations so far of holiday trees in Fortnite. Players can find and dance at the holiday trees in Fortnite in the following areas.

It is advisable that players watch their six, as opponents could be looking to complete these challenges as well.

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

Players can drop down at Dirty Docks to find the first set of holiday trees in Fortnite. Unlike other trees, this one is placed right on top of a building at Dirty Docks, so it is relatively easy to locate.

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

The second set of holiday trees in Fortnite can be found near Holly Hedges. Epic Games have turned the POI into a Christmas-themed spot. Luckily, players can also find a chest spawn near these holiday trees in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

The third location is relatively common, and the tree is at Pleasant Park. For added motivation, planes spawn at Pleasant Park too. This might help them complete two challenges at once - dance at the holiday trees in Fortnite and eliminate players with the X-4 Stormwing.

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

Players can locate the fourth set of holiday trees in Fortnite at Craggy Cliffs. This might be a long-distance glide. Therefore, it is recommended that players make use of a vehicle or a plane. Simultaneously, players can find the tree right in front of the reboot van at Craggy Cliffs.

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

Salty Towers is the fifth location allocated to the holiday trees in Fortnite. Players can find the tree near right where the sand meets the grass, with a small hut beside.

Image via Trophygamers YouTube

The final location for the holiday trees in Fortnite is just north of the Colossal Colosseum. This location used to be the Upstate Stark Farm. Players will also encounter a chest that spawns right under the tree.

Advertisement

#Fortnite Operation Snowdown Day 2 Challenge ❄️



Here's a quick guide to help you on the 2nd Operation Snowdown Challenge



The challenge is Dance at different holiday trees 0/5



And by completing it u will get the Snow Strike Spray#FortniteSeason5 pic.twitter.com/6zXOeMIXIf — JayKey | Fortnite News ❄️ (@JayKeyFN) December 19, 2020

These are the six locations where players can dance at the holiday trees in Fortnite to complete this Operation Snowdown challenge.

This guide will hopefully help players find the holiday trees in Fortnite without much difficulty.