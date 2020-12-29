SypherPK finds a game-breaking FOV glitch in Fortnite Season 5 with "Sneaky Snowman" item

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has brought in the Christmas festivities along with a few bugs. SypherPK had a few thoughts on this bug.

Recently, players discovered a particular FOV bug in Fortnite. This allowed players to exploit the game to some extent with the "Sneaky Snowman" item.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan also came across this glitch and demonstrated how it works. Gamers can turn into a snowman to hide from opponents. Simultaneously, turning into a snowman allows players to have a greater FOV.

SypherPK discovers the Snowman FOV glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games added a bunch of interactive features on the island because of the festive season. This included a bunch of snowmen, placed throughout the map.

Players can jump inside these snowman props to effectively hide from opponents. SypherPK demonstrated how this works best during squad or duos matchup.

Do you like the new FOV slider options in fortnite pic.twitter.com/QSJhsj1L72 — Mlekaria (@Mlekaria62) December 22, 2020

He mentioned gamers could turn into the snowman before getting knocked by an opponent. This works on two levels, and players can get the most out of this game-breaking glitch.

The usual FOV for Fortnite players incorporates about 80% of peripheral vision. However, players can maximize on that aspect by getting inside the snowman.

Image via SypherPK

It protects the player from opponents and also acts as a vision-enhancer. However, players cannot do much as a snowman besides walking and building. Hence, this trick needs to be timed perfectly to trick opponents.

Image via SypherPK

As teammates get players back up, they can now experience the environment with the Snowman's FOV. However, this trick in Fortnite comes with a price and wouldn't be effective during combat.

SypherPK discovered that if players follow this trick, their gun disappears. Simultaneously, the character cannot shoot or swim anymore, and they cannot get inside dumpsters for quick exits

Players definitely get to see much more in the peripherals because of the FOV glitch in Fortnite.

Image via SypherPK

Image via SypherPK

While farming, building and driving work properly; this little glitch takes away the shooting ability from players in Fortnite.

SypherPK also mentioned that due to the FOV being zoomed out, the building part doesn't require much effort. He showed players how they could take advantage of quick building with low sensitivity due to the FOV glitch in Fortnite.

Image via SypherPK

SypherPK demonstrated that walking inside the Zero Point in Fortnite with the Snowman FOV might not be the best idea. He experienced a massive glitch, where the character gets stuck and cannot move or build.

Image via SypherPK

However, players can get back to their normal state after getting knocked. Teammates can resurrect them, and the weapons will come back. Gamers will have to remember to not jump inside the snowman when they are knocked.

Epic Games will need to fix this Snowman FOV glitch that allows players to take advantage of certain mechanics in Fortnite.