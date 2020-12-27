Fortnite New Year Event 2021: Timing, theme and everything else we know so far

Epic Games has been planning for a massive New Year's event in Fortnite, and recent leaks suggest it will be spectacular.

Live events always bring a massive faction of the Fortnite community towards the game. Simultaneously, it rewards the players participating in these live events with in-game cosmetics.

Epic Games has been designing these live events for greater interaction with participants. The previous 'Devourer Of Worlds' event had players fighting Galactus through an arcade shooter planes-game inside the event.

Leaks reveal what Epic Games is planning for the New Year's event in Fortnite

However, the Devourer Of The Worlds event was brief, and gamers expect more from a New Year's event in Fortnite.

The New Year's event in Fortnite is always a great celebration. Fortnite has become one of the major attractions in modern-day gaming. Content creators, casual players, and fans tune in to these live events when Epic organizes them.

This festive season, Epic Games might orchestrate one of the biggest events in Fortnite. All the leaks from various credible sources suggest that fireworks will be a major part of the New Year's event in Fortnite.

Subsequently, since Chapter 2 - Season 5 is fashioned after Zero Point, players might see alternate realities during the New Year's event in Fortnite.

For instance, Epic has already introduced the concept of portals through 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Avengers' in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The New Year's event in Fortnite might take players down this rabbit hole to discover the mysteries of Zero Point.

Popular YouTuber SinX6 posted a clip of how the New Year's event in Fortnite looks. Fireworks light up the sky and a ball of energy will follow players around during the live event.

This ball of energy works like a shadow and might have access to different dimensions. The New Year's event in Fortnite might reveal a few significant secrets that have not been leaked yet.

Similarly, the clip also shows players being surrounded by Zero Point shards (used for mobility in-game). These shards might help players move faster through the multiple realities during the New Year's event in Fortnite.

Another leak shows that a disco ball will be added in the game for players to emote during the New Year's event in Fortnite. Epic Games is definitely going to keep the party going with all the tunes in their arsenal.

There might also be a guest performance from a popular artist during the New Year's event in Fortnite. However, leaks have not disclosed any information related to this yet.

Here's an in-game look at what should happen during the New Years event!



The New Year's event in Fortnite will start at 12 am EST on January 1st, 2021. The video also shows that the fireworks will pop a "2021" design in the Fortnite skyline. Epic Games is always trying its best to make the Fornite community feel special during the New Year's event.

In all fairness, Epic Games has done more than enough for the Fortnite community through 2020.

Hopefully, the New Year's event in Fortnite will be a success.