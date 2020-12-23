Fortnite players come together to celebrate instead of brawling during a solo game

During a solo game, some Fortnite players decided to stop shooting each other to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in-game.

A Reddit video has surfaced online, which shows seven Fortnite players circling around and caroling during the end of the game. This video went viral as it was quite rare to see players throwing matches only to bond with opponents in Fortnite.

There are very few moments like this on the internet, and the Fortnite community cherishes one when it comes by.

Operation Snowdown has officially brought the winter-themed festivities in Fortnite, and players are enjoying themselves by capturing rare moments like these in-game.

Fortnite players gather together during a solo match to celebrate the spirit of Christmas

Epic Games introduced Operation Snowdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This brought about a snowy change on the Fortnite map with several holiday trees and decorated locations in Fortnite.

Players have thoroughly enjoyed these new changes implemented by Epic Games during the festive season. With a bunch of new weapons, interactive NPCs, and new POIs, Fortnite has eased into a festive atmosphere.

While the competitive integrity of the game remains at an all-time high, some of these moments are precious to come by. Redditor u/Mesuxelf posted a short clip of some players coming together during a solo match in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Seven players were alive, and all of them gathered on top of a mountain near Catty Corner to celebrate the Christmas spirit in Fortnite.

After gathering in a circle, all of them started using the "Sing Along" emote recently added in Fortnite. This serves as one of the purest moments seen inside a Fortnite solo match. Naturally, Reddit users started asking what happened afterward.

u/Mesuxelf reported that after a brief moment to celebrate the festivities, one of the players used the RPG to eliminate others. However, three of them decided to keep singing while the rest scattered away.

Gamers followed up in the comments relating to the exact incident. These moments rarely last in Fortnite, and it was quite exciting to witness such a moment during the Christmas season.

u/JackalsIII suggested in the thread that players should try using the "Wakanda Forever" emote whenever they come across Black Panther.

u/Black-Knight-76 replied by mentioning how Fortnite gamers would drop their weapons, loot on the ground, and start crouching to initiate such a wholesome moment in-game.

In all fairness, the competitive aspect will always be trumped by the sentimental factor in a game like Fortnite, especially during the festive season.

Hopefully, players will show the same attitude while completing all the Operation Snowdown challenges in Fortnite.