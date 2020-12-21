Where to find and destroy five Fortnite Nutcracker Statues in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Operation Snowdown (Fortnite Winterfest 2020) has reached Day 4, and Epic Games has added another challenge.

The publisher unveiled the first three sets of challenges for Operation Snowdown. Along with this, popular data miners revealed that players have a chance to win over 15 different items from this spectacle.

Destroy Nutcracker statues to unlock the Blustery Bag Back Bling.



Report to Snowmando to receive the quest! pic.twitter.com/AgVnZX0lUt — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 21, 2020

Recently, Epic released the Day 4 challenges where players have to visit POIs and destroy Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite.

Where to destroy the Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite's Operation Snowdown Winterfest 2020

The developer also revealed the reward players would get for destroying five Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite during Operation Snowdown.

i have no idea why Fortnite decided to leak the challenge earlier but anyways i did a video showing 14 different Nutcracker on the map , check it out if u want 💖 pic.twitter.com/hP3Cp2uqqb — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) December 21, 2020

Popular data miner XTigerHyperX unveithat players would get a Christmas-themed Back Bling for completing the Day 4 challenges.

In a video, he also revealed over 14 locations where players can find the Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite. However, it is advisable to try out places that won't be contested.

Players just have to destroy five Nutcrackers Statues in Fortnite to complete the challenge. Thus, time is of the essence in this challenge.

Image via PerfectScore

The first location is the Pleasant Park. As an added motivation, gamers can complete up to three challenges here. These include: fly with planes in Fortnite, dance at holiday trees in Fortnite, and destroy Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite.

Image via PerfectScore

Players can locate the second Nutcracker Statue in Fortnite near Salty Towers. It is located just in front of the Christmas tree that Epic Games has included for Winterfest 2020.

Image via PerfectScore

The third POI where players can destroy Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite is Lazy Lake. Players have to move north towards the Colossal Colosseum to find the Nutcracker Statue in front of a house.

Image via PerfectScore

Retail Row is the fourth POI, where gamers can destroy Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite. Unlike previous locations, there are three such statues placed here.

Image via PerfectScore

Players can also locate Nutcracker Statues at the Snowmando outpost near Catty Corner. They can find two statues here, and thus, it serves as a non-competitive spot for completing the Fortnite Winterfest 2020 challenges.

Recently, SypherPK demonstrated how the Nutcracker outfit could be used to camouflage around Nutcracker mannequins. Thus, players can also disguise themselves after completing the challenge and ambush opponents for some easy kills.