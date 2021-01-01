Where and how to eliminate IO Guards in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has added the Weekly Challenges in Fortnite, and gamers will have to eliminate IO Guards.

As a part of the Legendary Quest, Epic added five different challenges in 'Week 5' of Chapter 2 - Season 5. Players will have to complete all these challenges to unlock the reward.

Week 5 challenges are now live!



This weeks legendary quest is eliminate IO Guards.#fortnite pic.twitter.com/XGK7EckjHf — Iron striker | Fortnite leaks (@Ironstriker8) December 31, 2020

Simultaneously, players have to locate these IO Guards on the Fortnite map. A total of 50 IO Guards need to be eliminated to complete this week's challenges and earn XP.

Locating and eliminating IO Guards in Fortnite

Popular YouTuber Perfect Score uploaded a clip marking all the different locations where gamers can find IO Guards on the Fortnite map. The players were advised to follow specific rules while aiming to complete all the challenges.

Image via Perfect Score YouTube

Gamers have to complete the challenges in five stages. Thus, it is advisable to try them out in Duos or Squad matches in Fortnite.

The best locations where they can find the IO Guards are:

North of Steamy Stacks

South of Craggy Cliffs

East of Colossal Coliseum

At Risky Reels

South of Dirty Docks

North of Lazy Lake

North Of Catty Corner

At Hunters Haven

South of Colossal Coliseum

At Misty Meadows

South Of Misty Meadows

At Slurpy Swamp

At Weeping Woods

West of Weeping Woods

North of Holly Hedges

South Of Salty Towers

South Of Pleasant Park

North of Sweaty Sands

North of Coral Castle

North of Stealthy Stronghold

Players need to make sure they find a weapon before combating the IO Guards in Fortnite. Usually, they move in groups of three and deal quite a bit of damage with their weapons.

Image via Perfect Score YouTube

Perfect Score also mentioned that if players do not see IO Guards at these locations, they will have to come back later. IO Guards usually spawn at the start of the game, but it might take a while before gamers can spot them.

Image via Perfect Score YouTube

If players are going solo, it's best to complete these Fortnite challenges with a plane. The X-4 Stormwing works both as a mobility and combat aircraft. Mowing down IO Guards would become super easy if gamers use planes in the Week 5 Legendary Quest challenges.

Eliminate IO Guards (10) All Locations - Fortnite Week 5 Challenges #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Jwak1VAq23 — Fortnite Challenges (@FortBRChallenge) December 31, 2020

Several players have reported that these IO Guards are overpowered and can knock them down easily. Regardless, Perfect Score demonstrated how to fight them.

Image via Perfect Score YouTube

The trick is to take cover behind the metal structure that spawns the IO Guards on the map. Gamers can shoot from there and start by knocking a couple of IO Guards. Taking down the third one will eventually count as three eliminated IO Guards in Fortnite.

Gamers should try to use the Lever Action Rifle to eliminate the IO Guards in Fortnite, as this will complete two challenges at once.

Hopefully, they can locate and eliminate IO Guards swiftly to complete the Week 5 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.