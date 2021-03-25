Fortnite's signature skins are one of the many in-game features that keep players coming back for more. Skin styles range from unique characters, like the new Fortnite Crew Alli skin, to popular culture icons, such as Iron Man.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 taking off so well, many loopers are revisiting classically cute skins in their lockers while attempting to collect new ones as they appear in the item shop. The list below pulls together some of the cutest skins of all time featured within Fortnite.

Top 5 cutest Fortnite skins of all time

#5 - Peely / Potassus Peels

Et tu, Fruitus?



Grab the Ides of Bunch Set in the Shop now 🍌 pic.twitter.com/4fQQCjNKeV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 19, 2021

Debuting in Chapter 1 Season 8, the Epic skin known as Peely stole the hearts of many players across the battlefield. This skin's popularity led to him receiving his own banana store featured in Chapter 1 Season 9.

Peely has not lost the support of his fan base so far, as the skin continues to receive updated variants related to ongoing seasons. The latest Peely variant featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is known as Potassus Peels.

The new clothing and accessories that are exclusively paired with Potassus put a classic, gladitorial twist on the beloved character.

#4 - Bushranger

This is the cutest fortnite skin pic.twitter.com/ZE1vZ9gJ7q — Agatha (@RMXisBored) March 19, 2021

Having debuted back in Chapter 2 Season 1, the Bushranger outfit is a Rare skin that was part of the Season's Woodsy Set.

While this character is partially revered for its ability to somewhat blend in with the map, members of the Fortnite community fell in love with its nature-inspired design. Bushranger was so loved among loopers that he was given a summer style, autumn style, and winter style.

Bushranger has not been spotted in the item shop for a few weeks now, but the opportunity for a Fortnite player to add him to is still existent.

#3 - Cozy Chomps

Released to Fortnite in December of 2020 during Chapter 2 Season 3, the Cozy Chomps skin seen in the the right side of the image above, is all about cuteness.

Featuring a shark-inspired onesie, tail and all, the Cozy Chomps skin is absolutely adorable. Appearing recently within the item shop, this Rare skin and its cute shark slippers will surely be back again for players to collect.

#2 - Monks

I want more Plushie, Stuff Animal Type skins in Fortnite like Monks!! One of my favorites! pic.twitter.com/k7CMmw4tEt — 🧸 ON BREAK (@Zzmarkus08) February 22, 2021

The Rare Fortnite outfit named Monks first appeared in-game a little over a year ago. However, the skin is deeply loved by loopers within the community.

While players are calling for similarly-styled stuffed animal skins to be added to the game, Monks is a classically cute and iconic skin that set the precedent for any animals that come after her.

#1 - Kit

The number one cutest Fortnite skin of all time must be awarded to none other than Kit, the precious kitten who won over the hearts of the masses.

The Epic Kit outfit is known for its relation to Meowcles. This patchy calico kitten has an exclusively built-in emote related to the suit it wears in battle. This kitten may be small, but if equipped by the right player, it is entirely capable of securing a #1 Victory Royale.