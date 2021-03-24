Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 challenge: Best location to tame a boar in-game

Fortnite Season 6 has brought many new features to the game, such as the ability to craft weapon upgrades and interact with animals.

With the second week of the season beginning, new challenges have been released to help players earn XP and unlock levels of the battle pass. This week, players are faced with the task of taming a boar.

Popular Fortnite-focused YouTuber Tabor Hill has once again released a helpful video to assist players in completing this task.

Fortnite Season 6 week 2 challenges: How and where to tame a boar

Three boars are guaranteed to spawn within a pig pen just south of Colossal Crops at the beginning of every battle royale (Image via Tabor Hill)

When attempting this challenge, Fortnite Season 6 players first need to know where to drop. Tabor Hill advises players to drop at a pig pen just south of Colossal Crops.

While boars and animals spawn across the map, three boars are guaranteed to spawn within this pen at the beginning of every battle royale. This spawning location is known by most players at this point, so Tabor Hill recommends attempting this challenge in squad mode as going solo might increase the difficulty.

Once players have located the boars, they need to acquire meat from any animal, whether it be from a boar, chicken or wolf. To harvest this meat, players will need to successfully hunt one of these animals.

This will also result in the animal dropping a necessary crafting material that is also new to Fortnite Season 6, Animal Bones.

Once players have one piece of meat and two Animal Bones, they will be able to craft the Hunter's Cloak.

To tame a boar in Fortnite Season 6, the Hunter's Cloak method works every time (Image via Tabor Hill)

While Tabor Hill mentions using meat to tame a boar, this method is shown not to work within his video. If the player wants to tame a boar successfully, the Hunter's Cloak method works every time.

Since there's still some confusion about the quest "Tame a Boar" I'll explain.



First you need to get a "Hunters Cloak". To craft the cloak, you need 2x animal bones, 1x meat. After crafting you have to wear the cloak and get closer to a boar. "To tame" option will be avaialble. — MLL (@meetlootllama) March 23, 2021

It is important for Fortnite Season 6 players to remember that boars will move when loopers try to tame them and are able to break structures should players attempt to box them in. The Hunter's Cloak must always be worn when attempting to tame a boar.

Fortnite Season 6 includes many new features and challenges. With Weekly and Daily challenges being an easy way for gamers to acquire XP and move through this season's battle pass, loopers can expect to experiment with more crafting and taming-based challenges.