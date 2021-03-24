The dinosaur eggs in the Fortnite Season 6 map are beginning to break.

While Epic Games has already provided loopers with several in-game features that have never been seen in Battle Royale, it would seem they have even more plans hatching.

Fortnite Season 6: Raptor eggs hatching marks the imminent arrival of Dinosaurs on the map

Exactly one week after the launch date of Fortnite Season 6, the dinosaur eggs that caught the community's attention have cracked slightly open.

This, along with the season's theme being "Primal," means that anything is possible once these eggs fully hatch, including the introduction of raptors to the battlefield.

The dinosaur eggs are starting to hatch already.. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2uNBFfdSNB — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) March 23, 2021

A Fortnite leaker, known as @FNinformation on Twitter just shared the above video with the community via tweet. If players listen closely they will notice that, along with the eggs cracking, a heartbeat can now be heard.

Fortnite Season 6 players received leaks not long ago from dataminers, releasing actual coding proving that raptors were coming into the game.

However, speculation of the appearance of dinosaurs was supported before that when players noticed all of the subtle hints left on the battlefield by developers.

Raptors Teased Before Reveal {Image via Ali-A}

Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A recently released a video highlighting some of the hidden secrets of Fortnite Season 6. In this video, Ali-A shows viewers where symbols of dinosaurs and humans interacting can be found.

These images, along with the primal-looking Tarana skin being featured in Fortnite Season 6, provided loopers with enough information to figure out that dinosaurs were coming to the game. Tarana is featured wearing a dinosaur skull, somewhat presenting the vibe of a dinosaur hunter.

Tarana 🦴



Really enjoying Season 6 so far so I decided to create some art featuring Tarana! Let me know what you think ♥️#Fortnite #FortniteArt pic.twitter.com/CqNzkZhGoi — krypt the absolute unit (@itzkrypt_) March 22, 2021

Now that these eggs are hatching, players wonder what possible interactions with raptors might look like.

With Fortnite Season 6 including the new element of hunting and taming animals, it is entirely possible that players will be able to interact with raptors in two ways.

Players will surely be able to hunt the dinosaurs, possibly for even more valuable loot than a wolf or boar could drop. Fornite Season 6 players will also likely be able to tame raptors, using them to eliminate opponents and score a #1 Victory Royale.

If after only a week the dinosaur eggs are hatching within Fortnite Season 6, then the arrival of raptors is certainly closer than loopers may think. Perhaps only another week is left before raptors and other prehistoric icons reach the battlefield.