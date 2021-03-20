Fortnite Season 6: How to trap enemies with Cuddle Fish

The recent Fortnite Season 6 launch has vaulted some fan-favorite weapons while bringing others back.

However, players may not have seen one of the most useful and newest weapons of this Season coming... The Cuddle Fish.

As more and more loopers get the chance to explore everything Fortnite Season 6 has to offer, professional Fortnite player Lachlan released a video experimenting with this explosive fish for the "memes strat".

How to trap enemies with Cuddle Fish in Fortnite Season 6

The first step to wiping opponents out with one of this season's best hidden features is to go fishing. Taking the time to fish is the only way to find these Cuddle Fish, among others, in Fortnite Season 6 so far.

Lachlan is Gone Fishing {Image via Lachlan on YouTube}

Pro Fortnite players hint that players should attempt to catch at least six Cuddle Fish as utilizing this many makes it possible to eliminate a player with one trap.

Advertisement

As far as where players can expect to find Cuddle Fish, these explosive fish spawn throughout the Fortnite Season 6 map. While there are different variants of the Cuddle Fish, they all function in the same way and deal 35 points of damage to those who stand too close to them.

These are all of the new Fish added in #FortniteSeason6!



The top is the “Cuddle Fish” and acts like a Clinger Grenade but gives Health.



The bottom is the “Stink Fish” and acts like a Stink Bomb but gives Health.



I’m not sure about the treasure chest though?



(via @jemFleaks) pic.twitter.com/jsQyAgP37W — Fortnite Facts | Fortnite Leaks, News, and Shops (@factsfortnite_) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 players may have to spend a significant amount of time fishing in order to find multiple Cuddle Fish. Once loopers have collected around six Cuddle Fish, they can experiment with a few methods illustrated by Lachlan.

Fortnite pro Lachlan first attempted to bait opponents to pick up a weapon with the Cuddle Fish planted behind it.

Advertisement

From Fish Bait to Enemy Eliminations {Image via Lachlan on Youtube}

Unfortunately, as seen in Lachlan's video, some players may already be aware of the Cuddle Fish's ability. Knowledgeable opponents may be weary of approaching this kind of setup or they will attempt to shoot the fish from a distance.

Clever Cuddle Fish Placement is Key {Image via Lachlan on YouTube}

In order to bait enemy loopers into elimination by Cuddle Fish, players may have to get more creative in the methods they use to hide these explosive fish.

Lachlan's successful method involved staging a player's elimination by dropping loot on top of Cuddle Fish. A confident opponent approached the scattered loot thinking they were lucky enough to find valuable weapons.

Instead they found Cuddle Fish waiting to jump and latch on before self-exlpoding, thus leading to the elimination of the battle royale player.

Advertisement

Well-Hidden Cuddle Fish Attack From Dropped Loot {Image via Lachlan on YouTube}

Fortnite Season 6 players may face some challenges, such as accidental self-eliminations, while experimenting with this new method. However, the rewards are well worth it.

It's not everyday you hear your kids talk about jumping on Fortnite, get some Cuddle Fish, jump in car, and do some Drive-bys like it's nothing 🤦🏾‍♂️. It's #Fortnite not #GTA for God sake. #ivemadeagravemistake — BlacKai ✊🏾🎞️🍻 🎮 (@BlacKai11) March 19, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 has proven itself to be full of exciting new features, weapons, and skins. This new Season features several new aspects that may end up changing how many Fortnite players engage with the game. As the Season advances and more updates are released, the battle royale possibilities for these new Cuddle Fish become endless.