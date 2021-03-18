Fortnite Season 6 Weapons Guide: Full list of all new weapons and where to find them

Fortnite Season 6 saw a host of new weapons being introduced into the game. The interesting part about this season is that weapons can be upgraded. Players can find makeshift weapons all over the place. Using animal bones or mechanical parts, players can also upgrade their weapons into stronger and more powerful ones.

Not all weapons will be equally powerful. Different weapons are strong in different areas and different gunfight scenarios. However, here's a list of all the weapons that Fortnite Season 6 has to offer.

Readers need to note that other than the Exotic weapons, all the other weapons can be acquired from chests or can spawn around the island in Fortnite Season 6. Players have the option of crafting weapons from the makeshift weapons as well.

List of all the obtainable weapons in Fortnite Season 6

First of all, it'll be a relief to most fans that the NPCs which sell the exotics in Fortnite Season 6 spawn in just one location, unlike last season. Only four exotic weapons can be found in Fortnite for now. They are:

Hop Rock Dualies: Gutbomb sells this weapon in Logjam Woodworks

Gutbomb sells this weapon in Logjam Woodworks Chug Cannon: Slurp Jonesy can be found with this weapon in Slurpy Swamp

Slurp Jonesy can be found with this weapon in Slurpy Swamp Shadow Tracker Pistol: sold by Power Chord in Dance Club Cabin

sold by Power Chord in Dance Club Cabin Dub Shotgun: sold by Burnout slightly south of Steamy stacks

Aside from these exotics, Fortnite Season 6 has a host of makeshift weapons as well. Before moving on to the makeshift weapons, here's an image showing the entire loot pool for Fortnite Season 6 so far.

#1 - Makeshift Rifle

The Makeshift Rifle is the precursor to all assault rifles in the game. Players can upgrade the makeshift rifle into the Primal Rifle or Mechanical Rifle, depending on the choice of crafting material available to them. Both these rifle branches extend up to legendary quality.

#2 - Makeshift Shotgun

In some aspects, the Makeshift Shotgun has a better rate of fire than the green pump. Depending on the craftable materials that players choose, they can either take the mechanical branch or the primal branch. The Primal Shotgun can be upgraded up to Mythic quality, and is a very overpowered weapon in the game.

#3 - Makeshift SMG

The Makeshift SMG is a very poor weapon of choice because of its relatively slow rate of fire. When upgraded to either of the two branches available, the weapon shows great improvement. The Mechanical SMG is comparatively better than the Primal SMG, especially at levels Epic and above.

#4 - Makeshift Pistols

Not many people use pistols in Fortnite anymore. However, the Makeshift Pistols can be upgraded and yield really powerful Primal and Mechanical variants. Both of these pistol variants can easily get people out of a few sticky situations in Fortnite Season 6.

#5 - Makeshift Bow

Bows were the newest members of the Fortnite weapons locker. The Makeshift Bow in Fortnite Season 6 can be upgraded to the Primal Bow and the Mechanical Bow, which has two other branches it can move into.

If coupled with grenades, the Mechanical Bow ends up having explosive arrows. If the grenades are replaced with Shockwave grenades, then the arrowheads deal similar damage to a shockwave grenade.

On the other hand, the Primal Bow can be upgraded with a jar of fireflies that yields the Flame Bow. This weapon causes fire damage and can burn wooden structures. Players can also choose to upgrade the Primal Bow with a Stink Sac, which creates a cloud of poison gas around the area it hits, dealing poison damage in Fortnite Season 6.