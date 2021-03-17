SypherPK reveals the best weapon in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 brought back the Mythic Primal shotgun, which SypherPK asked Epic Games to nerf due to its strength.

SypherPK demonstrated how powerful the Mythic Primal Shotgun was by killing multiple enemy players in 1v1 shootouts. He would get close enough using other weapons and would then switch to demonstrate the speed and strength of the new shotgun.

To further prove his case, SypherPK even destroyed someone who was using a golden pump shotgun. The fight was as if someone fought an AR with a pistol, there was no competition between the two. Looking at the stats of the shotgun, it’s clear how easily it could be exploited.

Why is primal shotgun in the game? Especially the mythic one. 3 shots free kill — Eject (@Ejeect) March 17, 2021

You get that mythic primal shotgun and its basically a Victory Royale — TheDoggos (@ApexPuppies) March 17, 2021

This shotgun deals 70 damage per hit, meaning an enemy player with full health and shield only needs to be hit three times. This is made even better by the fact that the Mythic Primal Shotgun holds 12 rounds in its magazine and fires almost as fast as a pistol.

Five games and each time I was killed by one sweaty boy with the primal shotgun mythic. We love day 1. #FortniteSeason6 — Jak (@Jak_K_Wolf) March 17, 2021

SypherPK is absolutely correct! This weapon is far too overpowered to be fair in-game. Any player wielding this can kill other players in 1v1s with very little difficulty or skill. They can even easily kill up to three opponents before reloading.

SypherPK also showed how a different weapon can be used to be overpowered in Fortnite Season 6

SypherPK would make the walls weak and then use the Mechanical Shockwave Bow. SypherPK discovered that the arrow will proceed past weaker walls, making it perfect for killing players who are sheltering behind walls.

Loving the new season already! The crafting is a welcome addition and the Mechanical Shockwave Bow is delicious!! #PS5Share #Fortnite #Playstion5 pic.twitter.com/ORnHXZYEMl — Mikey Shelley (@mikeyshelley) March 17, 2021

In his video, he demonstrated how to send players into the storm from behind a wall with the bow. SypherPK even showed players how to use the bow to destroy an entire cube of the wall to knock a player all the way down to the ground. The bow gives build battles a new sense of unfair danger and players feel it should probably also be nerfed.

i already know this season is going to be broken when I hear items called

“mechanical shockwave bow” and “mechanical explosive bow” — A$AP Krashy (@KKrashyy) March 16, 2021

Players can expect easy wins if they follow SypherPK’s example with the new weapons this season.

