Fortnite Season 6 leak all but confirms that raptors are coming to the game

Fortnite Season 6 has brought many unique features to the battle royale game. Among all new map locations and crafting opportunities, this Season features animals for loopers to interact with, such as boars, chickens, and wolves.

Recent leaks, however, suggest that raptors could be joining Fortnite players on the road to the Spires much sooner than expected.

Epic has teased more "unstable Exotics" that are coming in the next few weeks & they also hinted that something will happen with the Raptor Eggs in the near future! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Leaks suggest Raptors are coming to Fortnite Season 6 soon

Fortnite Season 6 has been available for an entire week now, leaving the new map and the secrets within almost completely explored.

Not long after launch day, raptor eggs were found lying around the map. A new NPC by the name of Raptor was also discovered, and he is possibly linked to the dinosaurs rumored to come.

Dinosaurs/Raptors will be coming to the game in the future!



This information was sent to @FrenzyLeaks earlier today from a source that has given accurate information in the past.



There is also some unused text in the game files that further proves the existence of raptors! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 16, 2021

Epic Games has teased the Unstable Bow and the Raptor Eggs in the most recent blog post. pic.twitter.com/izCUO9j7vf — Fortnite Leaker (@FortniteLeakVI) March 22, 2021

Amidst recent leaks suggesting that dinosaurs are on their way to the battle royale, Twitter is aflutter with excitement.

With traces of raptor-based hints found all throughout the already available areas of the map, dataminers turned to the game's code for more verification.

Raptors are currently set to spawn in Forests , their eggs are already in the game

and they already have strings related to them

Via @XTigerHyperX #FortnitePrimal #FortniteSeason6 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8uWSAWXaW3 — Wolf- Fortnite Leaks & Updates (@Radiantwolftx) March 22, 2021

With Fortnite Season 6 comes an all new Primal theme. This includes the incorporation of hunting and taming of animals into the battle royale gameplay.

Should dinosaurs enter the game, as they are nearly confirmed to be, this could mean that loopers can expect to ride a raptor enroute to claiming their #1 Victory Royale.

If Fortnite Season 6 players are given the opportunity to hunt dinosaurs, or more specifically raptors, it is possible that valuable loot could be dropped by these animals. Along with the possibility of better loot drops, better materials could be given to players for crafting and weapons upgrades.

There is no doubt though, that these beasts will prove to be a difficult fight to win. Historically, raptors are known to be pack hunters, and the eggs that are currently visible to players on the map, are grouped in threes.

• Various Dinosaur references are seen throughout the Primal Era sections of the map. Some dino statues and paintings can be found around as well as Raptor Eggs in some areas!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DIigKZVm7O — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 17, 2021

Should the nearly-confirmed rumors become a stone-cold fact in the battle royale gameplay, loopers should expect a thrilling challenge.

With the release of new gameplay features, new points of interest, and mystical skins, Fortnite Season 6 could be shaping up to be the best season yet. Raptors making an official in-game appearance would surely take the game to the next level.