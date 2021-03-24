How to get the Fortnite Crew Alli outfit coming is Season 6?

The Fortnite Crew Alli skin and more were confirmed moments ago by Epic Games via their Twitter account.

Dataminers had leaked the new Fortnite skin earlier this week, speculating that the skin will soon be available to loopers. However, the community did not necessarily see the finer details of the skin's identity or how it can be obtained coming.

Fortnite Crew Alli skin confirmed in Season 6

The recently released images of the Lynx-type skin were originally not well-received by the community. However, with Epic Games confirming via Twitter that Alli will be featured in the new April Crew pack, fans seem to be coming around.

Lynx might be the one who starts fights, but her sister has always finished them.



From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts with style into the Fortnite Crew on April 1st.https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/k8DK6LAbNV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 24, 2021

Trusted Fortnite leaker known as @ShiinaBR shared the following message on Twitter with the community this morning, previewing the exclusive news of the Fortnite Crew Alli skin:

The next crew skin will be called "Alli" — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 24, 2021

Mixed reviews on the skin started pouring in immediately after this tweet. Although many loopers were not entirely sold on the then-leaked skin, some Fortnite Season 6 players expressed great excitement.

I LOBE LOVE LOVEBEHSHEHEHSHEISJQISHS THE BEST CREW PACK — Dahja 🌈 (@DahjaCat) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

The skin in question was not included with @ShiinaBR's tweet, however the community had connected the dots with what was leaked earlier this week.

Fortnite Season 6 players previously referred to the now confirmed Fortnite Crew Alli skin as a Lynx-inspired variant.

While the new skin is not a Lynx variant, fans were notified via Epic Games' tweet that Alli is actually Lynx's sister. This resulted in even more positive fan feedback.

I love you — polaq (@polaqwym) March 24, 2021

With Epic Games confirming the Fortnite Crew Alli skin, players who want to secure this skin should consider signing up for Fortnite Crew membership sooner rather than later.

While the name of the leaked skin and images of accessories that comes with it are now confirmed, the next bit of news loopers should focus on is its inclusion in April's Crew Pack, which also means it will be seen in the next update.

Advertisement

Crew Pack Description:



From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts into Fortnite Crew in April's Crew Pack. Subscribed members get her April 1st! — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) March 24, 2021

For Season 6 players to secure the recently confirmed Fortnite Crew Alli skin, the only way to secure the "Crew" skin is to be a Fortnite Crew member.

The monthly Fortnite Crew subscription provides players with 1,000 V-Bucks a month as well as other surprises and exclusive skins, such as the brand new Alli skin.

Fortnite Season 6 Crew subscribers will also receive the current Season's battle pass, allowing loopers to save their V-Bucks for items to be added to their lockers.

Should loopers wish to add the Fortnite Crew Alli skin to their collection, along with the harvesting tool and accessories seen in the image below, they may want to consider joining the Fortnite Crew.

From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts into the Fortnite Crew.



(VIA: @TweaBR)

#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/iNHPIOQIBg — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) March 24, 2021

The Crew subscription resets every month, providing only members with the items awarded during the months they are enrolled. For players looking to secure this skin, they should plan to set $11.99 USD aside a month for this exclusive bundle and the ones yet to come.

The confirmation of the Fortnite Crew Alli skin is spreading through the community quicker than the storm shrinks in-game. Whether loopers are established Fortnite Crew members or newly joined just for this skin, players can expect to see this reward on 1 April, 2021.