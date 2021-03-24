Fortnite Season 6: When will update v16.10 come out? 

Fortnite Season 6 was launched just last week, and updates are already rolling out.

With a large portion of the Fortnite community unhappy with several in-game features and glitches, players are relieved to see speculation placing the timing of the next update to be sometime next week.

Fortnite Season 6 update v16.0

Fortnite Season 6 received its first update on March 23rd, providing players with new Weekly Challenges and an upgrade on the raptor eggs spaced throughout the map.

On the same day, rumors regarding the release date of the next update began to surface.

v16.10 is now on the Staging servers and will be released next week! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 participants are now expecting the v16.10 update to be released as early as next week.

This is partially due to the fact that so many members of the community are having issues with newly introduced gameplay features. Among the many changes, loopers are hoping that Epic Games will adjust the spawn rate of animals and vehicles, nerf the Primal Shotgun and buff makeshift weapons.

Players believe that the update could arrive this upcoming Tuesday, since the first one also arrived on a Tuesday.

However, Fortnite Season 6 players are not just thinking about the v16.10 update. They are already making predictions for other future updates as well.

Possible update release dates for Chapter - Season 6



If Epic continues the pattern of releasing an update every other week on a Tuesday, these should be the dates for this Season's updates! pic.twitter.com/MvEZm9BXwW — FNBRBananik • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) March 23, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 updates will introduce new challenges and features to the game. While challenge updates are expected, updates regarding plot and map changes are not as predictable.

With the community focused on updates, part of the conversation has shifted to the possibility of the rumored Teen Titan Tower's arrival.

I EXPECT THE ENTIRE TEEN TITANS TO BE IN FORTNITE THIS SEASON ESPECIALLY BEAST BOY SO IM HYPE AF — Erebus-V (@ErebusVFWG) March 16, 2021

Should more Teen Titan characters, as well as the equally anticipated Batman characters, make an appearance this season, it is entirely possible it could be within this next update.

While the specifics are not discernable at this time, an update is certainly coming.