Recently released news of the Fortnite Llama Rama event has gamers excited for new challenges, rewards, and an in-game concert.

Fortnite Season 6 is officially bringing back the Llama Rama extravaganza, which also means the return of many exciting features. Among the rewards and challenges to be expected, Party Royale mode will be returning to host a concert for the Grammy-nominated artist, Kaskade.

Fortnite Llama Rama event: Challenges, rewards, Kaskade Party Royale concert, and much more

Epic Games' Fortnite and Rocket League are back together again for the special Llama Rama event featuring new in-game challenges and rewards.

Gamers who enjoy either Rocket League, Fortnite, or both will have the opportunity to receive exclusive in-game rewards throughout Llama Rama.

For Epic Games' Rocket League and Fortnite players exclusively, the following challenges and rewards can be expected:

Challenge #1: Beyonder

Description: Play three online matches.

Fortnite Reward: Battle Ball Spray

Rocket League Reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

Challenge 32: More Llama Bell

Description: Get 500 total points in online matches.

Fortnite Reward: Llama-Rama Loading Screen

Rocket League Reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

Challenge 33: Over Yonder

Description: Get five Goals, Assists, or Saves in online matches.

Fortnite Reward: Everybody Dance! Lobby Track

Rocket League Reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

Challenge #4: Umbrella Royale

Description: Get five Clears and Centers in online matches.

Fortnite Reward: Zooming Wrap

Rocket League Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

Challenge #5: Extra Ordinary

Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists.

Fortnite Reward: Turbo Ball! Back Bling

Rocket League Reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

Challenge #6: Winning is Everything (ROCKET LEAGUE REWARD ONLY)

Description: Win 10 online matches. (Repeatable)

Rocket League Reward: 20,000 XP

Gamers within the Epic Games community can enjoy all of the above rewards while completing these challenges and participating in the Llama Rama event, which will begin on March 25th, 2021 and end on April 9th, 2021. This leaves Fortnite loopers and Rocket League players roughly two weeks to complete these quests and receive these items.

The arrival of Llama Rama also means the inclusion of an in-game concert. This year, the event will be hosting the Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade.

Watch the Kaskade concert in Fortnite Party Royale on March 26 and 27. This three-show music extravaganza is part of the next Llama-Rama event! pic.twitter.com/VB0MKo0w6i — Fortnite News (@fn_news_world) March 22, 2021

While the main Llama Rama event will last for a couple of weeks, the concert is exclusively advertised for this weekend only.

Starting on March 26th and ending on March 27th, 2021, the Party Royale mode will be available for Fortnite players to watch this exciting concert unfold live as part of the Llama Rama festivities.

Fortnite Season 6 has been full of surprises from the moment that it launched. Gamers will remain well-occupied with Epic Games' collaborations, ever-developing Fortnite story line, and unique in-game experiences for quite some time.