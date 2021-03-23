Fortnite Season 6 leaks: Lil' Octane emote, Llama Rama rewards, new encrypted skin, and much more

Fortnite Season 6 leaks surfaced recently via Twitter to reveal an encrypted skin, brand new Llama Rama rewards, and a Lil' Octane-based emote.

The new season has proven itself to be completely packed with new items, gameplay features, and skins. Despite launching this week, the leaks have not slowed down.

Instead, several new leaks regarding in-game items appeared just moments ago.

NEW ROCKET LEAGUE REWARDS pic.twitter.com/wz0o8ZShEr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 leaks reveals Llama Rama rewards, skins, and more

Beginning with the leak regarding an encrypted skin within Fortnite Season 6, @ShiinaBR on Twitter shared the video below.

Video showcase of the encrypted skin!



Credits go to @Not0fficer!! <3 pic.twitter.com/Rwr24fLklf — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Crediting fellow Fortnite leaker, known on Twitter as @Not0fficer, @ShiinaBR shared the above video footage with the Fortnite community.

While leaks are usually met with excitement, this encrypted skin has not received positive feedback after its big reveal.

What in the absolute freaking weirdness is this? lmao — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) March 22, 2021

Along with this skin, another leak has surfaced that has gained the approval of Fortnite Season 6 players. Information has just been released that Llama Rama rewards will soon be available.

the rocket league kids are gonna have a blast with all the fortnite fans again LOL — Maynase (@Maynase3) March 22, 2021

Bringing the two gaming communities together, the arrival of the Llama Rama rewards will also bring another exciting feature to this already incredible season.

The image provided via @ShinaBR suggests that the Llama Rama rewards will include new music, loading screens, weapon skins, and more.

Along with the leak of these rewards and the encrypted skin, a third leak recently surfaced, which showed off a new Rocket League-based emote. This emote is the highlight of the Llama Rama rewards. This leak was also brought to the Fortnite community's attention by @ShiinaBR on Twitter.

LIL OCTANE EMOTE pic.twitter.com/ZIbXadzyk1 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 22, 2021

Both the Rocket League-based emote, and Llama Rama rewards have been met with exciting feedback from the Fortnite community.

OH MY GOSH! BEST EMOTE IN THE GAME!!! YES YES YES — Pyne (@nxtpyne) March 22, 2021

With Epic Games' partnership with Rocket League, the inclusion of these rewards and emotes in Fortnite Season 6 won't be too much of a shock to loopers.

While some leaks take time to be confirmed, Fortnite's official Twitter has confirmed that Llama-rama will be returning with the dates.

Llama-Rama is back 🎉



With the finale of Season 2 of @rocketleague, we're celebrating with more rewards to earn in Fortnite and Rocket League.



It wouldn't be a party without some tunes, so we invited @Kaskade to take the main stage in Party Royale!



🔗: https://t.co/80JnLGjm5Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 players have only just begun this new season, yet new features and surprises surface every day. Loopers will surely be kept entertained and excited about this season should Epic Games continue to do so well.