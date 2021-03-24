Fortnite Season 6: New Battle Pass and Crew Skin leak, Arena Points reset, Golden Lara Croft, and much more

Fortnite Season 6 has been out for over a week and seems to be shaping up extremely well. With consistent leaks and skins dropping, as well as in-game story development, the new season is taking things to the next level.

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

With so many things happening at once, it'll be hard to keep track of events unfolding. Here's a summary of all the critical updates and leaks that have occurred thus far.

Fortnite Season 6 update and end date

Version 16.10 is now on the staging servers. The new big update should roll out next week. For the uninitiated, Epic Games rolls out big patches every two weeks to ensure smooth flow of content and perform any maintenance or tweaks in-game.

#Fortnite Version Update:



Patch v16.10 has been added to the pre-release staging servers. Epic is currently testing this update version, and will most likely release within the upcoming week(s). — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 23, 2021

According to resident Fortnite leaker VastBlast, Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite will end on June 8th. The date is still not confirmed, as in-game or unforeseeable events may extend the deadline.

Chapter 2 Season 6 ends June 8th! — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 competitive, cash cup and box fighting

The new competitive season starts today. With Fortnite Season 6 casual games being competitive from day one, it'll be hard to imagine what the actual competitive scene will look like.

Nevertheless, it's time to get sweaty and speed build to glory.

Arena Hype has been reset! Embark on your path to Champion League today. Our first Cash Cup is on April 3, so be sure to hit Champion League before then. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 23, 2021

The first cash cup is due to begin on April 3rd, so it's time for players to sharpen their skillset and practice. They must remember to hit Champion League as soon as possible.

Arena Boxfight also went live today, so fans must ensure to check that out as well. There are points to be made and hype to be earned.

I made a friend in Arena boxfight...friends till the end 🥲 pic.twitter.com/FzbPddQmHm — tudoe123 (@tudoe123) March 23, 2021

April's Fortnite crew pack skin

According to new leaks, Epic is adding a new crew pack skin for Lynx in April.

If this is the new fortnite crew, it's probably least favorite fortnite crew then https://t.co/xJNjDHDx1w — 💜 Skully 💜 (@SkullyFNBR) March 22, 2021

Despite the publisher adding a lot of original skins and emotes into Fortnite Season 6, players feel that this particular outfit is rushed and looks incomplete.

Epic recently faced a lot of criticism after unveiling the addition of Neymar Jr into Fortnite Season 6. A large portion of the community felt that the collaboration was unnecessary and didn't add value to the storyline or game.

Fortnite x Rocket League

The developer recently announced that Fortnite Llama Rama would return in Season 6, with an exclusive Party Royale concert hosted by famous artist DJ Kaskade.

Llama-Rama is back 🎉



With the finale of Season 2 of @rocketleague, we're celebrating with more rewards to earn in Fortnite and Rocket League.



It wouldn't be a party without some tunes, so we invited @Kaskade to take the main stage in Party Royale!



🔗: https://t.co/80JnLGjm5Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2021

The event will run from March 25th to April 9th, and players can earn challenge rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. They must be sure to tune in on March 26th and March 27th to enjoy the Kaskade concert.

It starts at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on March 26th and 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM Eastern Time on March 27th.

NPCs in Fortnite Season 6

NPCs in Fortnite can gift some useful items at times after talking to them. Here's a list of the items:

Here's The NPCs Gifts Chances:



12.35% - 100 Wood

12.35% - 100 Stone

12.35% - 100 Metal

12.35% - 2 Animal Bones

12.35% - 2 Mechanical Parts

12.35% - 5 Bandage

12.35% - 3 Mini Shields

6.17% - 1 Med Kit

6.17% - 1 Big Shield

0.41% - 1 Gold P90

0.41% - 1 Gold Scar

0.41% - 1 Gold Pump — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 18, 2021

It has to be remembered that while that some items, like the legendary pump or scar, may have an extremely low chance of being gifted, it is not impossible to get them.

The dinosaurs are coming

Players can now hear a heartbeat from the eggs, which means that there is a good possibility of seeing dinosaurs in the game soon. Perhaps, with the large update coming, dinos may arrive as well.

The raptor eggs are now starting to crack and you can hear a heartbeat!



(Thanks to @FNinformation for the video!) pic.twitter.com/TYOQgjMihr — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 23, 2021

The addition of dinosaurs will mix beautifully with the Primal theme for Fortnite Season 6. However, it's left to see what mechanics and dynamics they bring to the game.

Secret bows

New weapons will be coming to Fortnite Season 6 soon, perhaps after the first significant update. With Primal being the theme this season, bows have replaced snipers and can get overpowering at times.

Upcoming Weapons:



- Marksman Six Shooter: Will be sold by Deadfire

- Grappler Bow: Will be sold by Lara Croft

- Unstable Bow: Will be sold by Rebirth Raven



via @HYPEX | #Fortnite — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) March 17, 2021

Two news bows will become available shortly in Fortnite Season 6. In the meantime, players can always spice up the gameplay by crafting secret bows in-game.

Fortnite China

Fortnite China's website shows the golden variant of the Lara Croft skin. While it is speculation at this point, it could very well be possible that the skin will be unlockable via the Battle Pass.

The Golden Lara Croft skin (Image via YouTube/TheCampingRusher - Fortnite)

Players looking for an adventure can also go play the "Craft Manor Experience" until March 31st. The game is best experienced by playing Lara Croft and is even better with friends.

Upon completion, gamers will receive the Croft Manor spray as a reward. It is a limited-time award and will not be available after March.

It is such a pleasure to tell you all that the new Croft Manor level in Fortnite is fun & challenging, and features a faithful recreation of the Anniversary Manor! Play before March 31st to get the Anniversary spray! Some pictures I took of the level! ❤️ #TombRaider #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/e2pps6hSBs — Lara Croft for Smash Bros. (@SmashLara) March 23, 2021

Battle Pass blunder

Fortnite stated that it would refund players who purchased or were gifted Wild Lobby Track from the in-game item shop.

The Item Shop version of the Wild Lobby Track will be removed from Lockers. (The Battle Pass Reward version will remain for players who unlocked it.)



Players who purchased or gifted the Item Shop version will be returned the V-Bucks they spent. pic.twitter.com/5jH2sX6S9T — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 23, 2021

The item was added by mistake and was supposed to be a Battle Pass reward for Fortnite Season 6.