Fortnite Season 6: New Battle Pass and Crew Skin leak, Arena Points reset, Golden Lara Croft, and much more

Fortnite Season 6 has been out for over a week and seems to be shaping up extremely well. With consistent leaks and skins dropping, as well as in-game story development, the new season is taking things to the next level.
With so many things happening at once, it'll be hard to keep track of events unfolding. Here's a summary of all the critical updates and leaks that have occurred thus far.
Fortnite Season 6 update and end date
Version 16.10 is now on the staging servers. The new big update should roll out next week. For the uninitiated, Epic Games rolls out big patches every two weeks to ensure smooth flow of content and perform any maintenance or tweaks in-game.
According to resident Fortnite leaker VastBlast, Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite will end on June 8th. The date is still not confirmed, as in-game or unforeseeable events may extend the deadline.
Fortnite Season 6 competitive, cash cup and box fighting
The new competitive season starts today. With Fortnite Season 6 casual games being competitive from day one, it'll be hard to imagine what the actual competitive scene will look like.
Nevertheless, it's time to get sweaty and speed build to glory.
The first cash cup is due to begin on April 3rd, so it's time for players to sharpen their skillset and practice. They must remember to hit Champion League as soon as possible.
Arena Boxfight also went live today, so fans must ensure to check that out as well. There are points to be made and hype to be earned.
April's Fortnite crew pack skin
According to new leaks, Epic is adding a new crew pack skin for Lynx in April.
Despite the publisher adding a lot of original skins and emotes into Fortnite Season 6, players feel that this particular outfit is rushed and looks incomplete.
Epic recently faced a lot of criticism after unveiling the addition of Neymar Jr into Fortnite Season 6. A large portion of the community felt that the collaboration was unnecessary and didn't add value to the storyline or game.
Fortnite x Rocket League
The developer recently announced that Fortnite Llama Rama would return in Season 6, with an exclusive Party Royale concert hosted by famous artist DJ Kaskade.
The event will run from March 25th to April 9th, and players can earn challenge rewards in both Rocket League and Fortnite. They must be sure to tune in on March 26th and March 27th to enjoy the Kaskade concert.
It starts at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on March 26th and 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM Eastern Time on March 27th.
NPCs in Fortnite Season 6
NPCs in Fortnite can gift some useful items at times after talking to them. Here's a list of the items:
It has to be remembered that while that some items, like the legendary pump or scar, may have an extremely low chance of being gifted, it is not impossible to get them.
The dinosaurs are coming
Players can now hear a heartbeat from the eggs, which means that there is a good possibility of seeing dinosaurs in the game soon. Perhaps, with the large update coming, dinos may arrive as well.
The addition of dinosaurs will mix beautifully with the Primal theme for Fortnite Season 6. However, it's left to see what mechanics and dynamics they bring to the game.
Secret bows
New weapons will be coming to Fortnite Season 6 soon, perhaps after the first significant update. With Primal being the theme this season, bows have replaced snipers and can get overpowering at times.
Two news bows will become available shortly in Fortnite Season 6. In the meantime, players can always spice up the gameplay by crafting secret bows in-game.
Fortnite China
Fortnite China's website shows the golden variant of the Lara Croft skin. While it is speculation at this point, it could very well be possible that the skin will be unlockable via the Battle Pass.
Players looking for an adventure can also go play the "Craft Manor Experience" until March 31st. The game is best experienced by playing Lara Croft and is even better with friends.
Upon completion, gamers will receive the Croft Manor spray as a reward. It is a limited-time award and will not be available after March.
Battle Pass blunder
Fortnite stated that it would refund players who purchased or were gifted Wild Lobby Track from the in-game item shop.
The item was added by mistake and was supposed to be a Battle Pass reward for Fortnite Season 6.