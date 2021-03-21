Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Princess Fishstick will be next Crew outfit

Fortnite Season 6 began on March 16th, and it has been filled to the brim with surprises. First, there were the armored batman and Harley Quinn skins, followed by more leaks about DC and Teen Titans collaborations. Fortnite Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the best so far.

Epic Games even added a new crafting system that adds so much dynamics to the game. Recently, fans even compared Fortnite Season 6 to Breath of the Wild due to the theme and recently-added mechanics, such as bows and flying chickens.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Read more: https://t.co/AvX3jH6Khj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

According to leaks and rumors, a Princess Fishstick will also be added to Fortnite Season 6 soon. Resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that it would be the next Crew outfit for the new season.

Since Princess Fishstick is 99% currently encrypted in the game files, it's likely that she could be the next Fortnite Crew skin, as we shouldn't get another update before the Crew skin gets announced!



(Thanks to @FortniteGLAT for telling me about his Crew theory!) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 20, 2021

While this is all just speculation and just wishful thinking until the leak comes true, there is indeed a Princess Fishstick Fortnite skin mentioned in the game files.

Woah fishstick's gf 😳 pic.twitter.com/ORJHw87GyU — BANANA BOI (season 6 edition) (@bananatheboi) March 20, 2021

The name of the skin in the files is NS_Teriyaki_Fish_Princess, and while there is no confirmation apart from the leaks, its mere mention is evidence that players might just be able to get it in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6: Fishstick's journey

Advertisement

Epic is known for editing already released in-game character skins and release them as brand new skins in the item shop. While this formula may work with a majority of fans, some are pushing back again this formula.

That's all original skins are nowadays, which is why I prefer collabs — True Gamer (@VidyaChat) March 20, 2021

In all fairness, the publisher does add skin styles free of cost that are different from outfits already purchased by players. One of the skins that received much love is none other than Fishstick.

Now that I've bought Triggerfish a few days ago, I think I own all Fishstick Skins pic.twitter.com/Y5S1ggYzOY — 🤍Ghost VS Shadow🖤 (@GhostShadowFNBR) March 20, 2021

Advertisement

Fishstick was first released in the Fortnite item shop in December 2018, and for some reason, has become one of the most popular skins sought by players. The skin is so popular that Fishstick was even featured in the Zero Crisis Story Cinematic for Fortnite Season 6.

Master Chief and Fishstick laying down some lead (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Judging by the fact that Fishstick is so popular, it is a certainty that players will get to see Princess Fishstick in Fortnite Season 6. There's no information on the skin's price. According to Potassius Peels' pricing or the upcoming Isabelle skin, Princess Fishstick could cost 1,200 V-bucks.