Fortnite Season 6 leak suggests Princess Fishstick will be next Crew outfit

Fortnite Season 6 began on March 16th, and it has been filled to the brim with surprises. First, there were the armored batman and Harley Quinn skins, followed by more leaks about DC and Teen Titans collaborations. Fortnite Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the best so far.
Epic Games even added a new crafting system that adds so much dynamics to the game. Recently, fans even compared Fortnite Season 6 to Breath of the Wild due to the theme and recently-added mechanics, such as bows and flying chickens.
According to leaks and rumors, a Princess Fishstick will also be added to Fortnite Season 6 soon. Resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR revealed that it would be the next Crew outfit for the new season.
While this is all just speculation and just wishful thinking until the leak comes true, there is indeed a Princess Fishstick Fortnite skin mentioned in the game files.
The name of the skin in the files is NS_Teriyaki_Fish_Princess, and while there is no confirmation apart from the leaks, its mere mention is evidence that players might just be able to get it in Fortnite Season 6.
Fortnite Season 6: Fishstick's journey
Epic is known for editing already released in-game character skins and release them as brand new skins in the item shop. While this formula may work with a majority of fans, some are pushing back again this formula.
In all fairness, the publisher does add skin styles free of cost that are different from outfits already purchased by players. One of the skins that received much love is none other than Fishstick.
Fishstick was first released in the Fortnite item shop in December 2018, and for some reason, has become one of the most popular skins sought by players. The skin is so popular that Fishstick was even featured in the Zero Crisis Story Cinematic for Fortnite Season 6.
Judging by the fact that Fishstick is so popular, it is a certainty that players will get to see Princess Fishstick in Fortnite Season 6. There's no information on the skin's price. According to Potassius Peels' pricing or the upcoming Isabelle skin, Princess Fishstick could cost 1,200 V-bucks.