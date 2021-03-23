 Fortnite: How to redeem the free 'Croft Manor Spray'; Redeem code and other details

In Fortnite, players can now redeem a Fortnite code that awards Lara Croft spray after playing through the new “Croft Manor Experience.”

From March 23-31, players will be able to redeem a Fortnite code to play the “Croft Manor Experience” with friends.

If you want the Lara Croft Spray, here's the code: Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682



via @GhostOpsFN pic.twitter.com/Z88BqeEzxo — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) March 23, 2021

In order to redeem a Fortnite Code, players need to follow these steps:

Players need to go to the waiting lobby and pick Creative Mode. When in Creative Mode, players need to launch their own servers and wait for the map to load. Once the map has finished loading, players need to run to the destination bubbles. If the bubbles are all full then this will replace previously picked destinations. Destinations are map codes that are saved into each bubble. Press the button that is next to “Change Destination” (ex. Square on PlayStation 4) Enter the Island code to redeem a Fortnite Code. In this case the code is Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682 Once the code is in, the map in the bubble should change if done correctly. It normally takes a minute or so to redeem a Fortnite Code and everything to load. Jumping into the bubble will load whatever map the code corresponds to.

By using these steps, players can go into the “Croft Manor Experience” and win the special Croft Manor spray.

This particular Fortnite map offers a great reward

After players use the technique above to redeem a Fortnite code, they can then start playing through the level. The game is best experienced by playing as Lara Croft, but players are free to use whatever skin they like. Players can also play with up to 4 others.

It is such a pleasure to tell you all that the new Croft Manor level in Fortnite is fun & challenging, and features a faithful recreation of the Anniversary Manor! Play before March 31st to get the Anniversary spray! Some pictures I took of the level! ❤️ #TombRaider #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/e2pps6hSBs — Lara Croft for Smash Bros. (@SmashLara) March 23, 2021

If players make it to the end of the level and complete it, they will be awarded a free prize. The reward is Croft Manor spray and it is only available until the end of this month. After March, there will be no reward for completing the level.

