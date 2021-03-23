Fortnite Season 6: Hidden mechanics and secrets

Fortnite Season 6 has so many hidden mechanics and secrets that players are still scratching their heads figuring them out. It hasn't been easy, to say the least.

Between trying to utilize the new crafting system, completing quests to get experience points for the Battle Pass, fighting sweats, exploring the map, and having to keep moving to outrun the circle, discovering hidden mechanics and secrets in Fortnite Season 6 is rather difficult.

sweaty fuckers are ruining fortnite :( pic.twitter.com/1FljDTBO54 — LAZAR🚀 (@Lazarbeam) March 1, 2019

While most are out in the open and will be discovered by mistake or sheer luck, others are tucked away and require players to do some thinking and experimentation.

With that in mind, it's time to dive in and discover a few hidden mechanics and secrets that players can utilize to improve their in-game experience.

Hidden mechanics and secrets in Fortnite Season 6

Map it out

Players in the new season can map drop locations or points of interest even before the match starts. This little mechanic is beneficial as it allows them to plan and drop even before boarding the Battle Bus.

Season 6 Map! pic.twitter.com/jpGdu8sCgy — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) March 16, 2021

While in the lobby, players need to go to the New Quests tab and click on it. After it opens on the top left, next to "Quests," they will find the "Map" tab. Once selected, teammates will be able to pin-drop locations on the map.

This mechanic is useful as it helps avoid last moment discussions before drops, which may confuse newcomers. This is also a great way to discuss incomplete quests and best drop zones to maximize loot and gear collection.

Chicken hacks

Chickens are a great way to traverse the map in Fortnite Season 6. They offer excellent mobility and pretty common to find, and are relatively easy to catch.

Some players have even stated that this season has a lot in common with the Breath of the Wild, allowing them to travel distances using a chicken.

Fortnite Season 6 is Breath of the Wild pic.twitter.com/SkCK34O43w — D3NNI ✦ (@DenniConcepts) March 19, 2021

By using a chicken, players can get a speed and jump boost to gain the advantage. However, there are other hidden mechanics as well that are not commonly known throughout the community.

While using chickens, players can bounce off umbrellas, lilypads, tires, and even sun loungers to gain a speed and height boost. They can also use shockwave grenades and mechanical shockwave bows in conjunction with the chicken to receive a considerable speed bonus and cover long distances.

However, perhaps the most well-guarded secret is the Spire Towers found around the map. On top of these towers, players can find a sort of portal that will send them flying when stepped into.

Get an insane speed boost using chickens in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/Glitch King)

On its own, this portal is not that powerful, as players will barely travel any distance. When used with the chicken, however, players can travel upwards of 500m. In Fortnite Season 6, this is the fastest way to achieve map rotations quickly.

Collect bones and vegetables fast

Bones can be hard to come by as players eliminate animals to gather crafting materials. A good way to gather bones fast for crafting is to drop at Colossal Crops.

Players can expect to find at least three boars at this location, each dropping two bones when killed.

Hear me out, crafting recipe ideas for Fortnite, and this isn’t even all of them pic.twitter.com/p2TJ7HF65u — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) March 21, 2021

Another secret way to gather bones fast is to destroy structures that look primal in nature. Any structure with bones, animal skulls, or fur on them will more than likely drop bones and other resources while harvesting.

Colossal Crops has many such structures located in and around the area in Fortnite Season 6. This also is a great way to avoid hunting animals for bones as boars and wolves will fight back when attacked.

Players can also gather vegetables by simply breaking vegetable boxes or crates found in-game. This is a great way to stock up on early game healing items if none can be found in chests.

Secret bows in Fortnite Season 6

Players have long speculated that there are legendary bows in Fortnite Season 6. However, finding them is easier said than done. So far, only a handful of players have discovered the whereabouts of these legendary bows, and now, readers will know as well.

#1 - Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow

Players will first need to craft an Epic Mechanical Explosive Bow and then find Remedy, located near Craggy Cliffs. They can talk to this NPC and pay 340 gold bars to upgrade the Epic Mechanical Explosive Bow into a Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow.

Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/McCreamy)

#2 - Legendary Primal Flame Bow

Players will first need to craft an Epic Primal Flame Bow and then find The Reaper at Fancy View. Talking to the NPC and paying 340 gold bars will upgrade the Epic Primal Flame Bow into a Legendary Primal Flame Bow

Legendary Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/TheLlamaSir)

While it may take a few tries to craft these two in-game items, the reward is worth the effort. With true aim and patience, players can become expert archers in Fortnite Season 6.