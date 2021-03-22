Fortnite Season 6: All crafting upgrades for Bows in-game

Epic Games has introduced a dynamic crafting system for Fortnite Season 6, which allows players to craft bows from materials found in-game. While gathering materials needed for crafting is time-consuming, the rewards are well worth the effort.

For the new season, snipers have more or less been replaced by the bow as long-range weapons.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Read more: https://t.co/AvX3jH6Khj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

While there are a lot of great items that can be crafted using materials gathered like bones or mechanical parts, bows are in a class of their own. They offer players a unique way to engage opponents in Fortnite Season 6.

Here are a few must-try crafting upgrades for bows in-game.

Crafting upgrades for Bows in Fortnite Season 6

Back to basics

The most commonly found Bow is the makeshift bow. It's a great starter bow for players looking to upgrade it into something more powerful. However, chances are that a more powerful variant of either a primal or mechanical bow will be found before crafting material can be collected for upgrades.

BR's Makeshift Bow appears to be based on the Bolt Bolt.



Both have that red valve, tape + bolts holding them together, are made of wood and have a very scrappy appearance. pic.twitter.com/Z5dWCrmr4k — Xylic - Fortnite STW Leaks and Stuff (@XylicSTW) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

While it is a good weapon for long-range combat in Fortnite Season 6, each shot missed leaves the player open to counter fire. While facing an opponent loaded out with an AR, it's best to not engage in the first place or make a hasty retreat.

Makeshift Bows can be upgraded into the Mechanical Bow or the Primal Bow. As stated earlier, it's far easier to find a better Primal or Mechanical bow than to upgrade one from scratch in Fortnite Season 6.

If upgrading the makeshift bow to a Mechanical or Primal bow is the objective, players will need four Mechanical parts or four Animal Bones.

Advertisement

In Fortnite Season 6, mechanical parts can be collected by breaking down cars. Animal bones can be obtained by killing animals. Alternatively, several NPCs and chests also reward players with crafting material.

Primal Bows

What the Primal bow lacks in high damage, it makes up for with faster reload times and some great secondary effects. Primal bows can be upgraded into two variants depending on the situation and availability of resources.

Primal Flame Bow: Primal Bow x 1, Gas Canister x 1, or Firefly Jar x 1 (trees and structures can be set on fire with this weapon).

Primal Stink Bow: Primal Bow x 1, Stink Sac x 1 or Stink Fish x 3 (leaves behind a toxic cloud)

Players should definitely try out these crafting recipes for the primal bow in Fortnite Season 6. While neither of these are as powerful as mechanical bow variants, they are excellent for disrupting sweaty builders and forcing campers to rotate.

Mechanical bows

Mechanical bows are overpowered when fully upgraded and pack a mean punch. They can be upgraded into two variants depending upon the situation and availability of resources.

Mechanical Explosive Bow: Mechanical Bow x 1, Grenade x 6 (releases cluster grenades on impact).

Mechanical Shockwave Bow: Mechanical Bow x1, Shockwave Grenade x 2 (sends opponents and players flying on impact).

The explosive bow will stop builders dead in their tracks and cause them to panic as a cluster grenade goes off. It is a great way to confuse enemies while a teammate goes in for the kill. However, the best bow in Fortnite Season 6 is currently the Mechanical Shockwave bow.

The weapon literally causes shock and awe by sending players flying off structures or sending teammates flying towards the enemy locked and loaded. In Fortnite Season 6, the shockwave bow is a must-have for players that like to get in close and surprise the enemy.

Bonus

Advertisement

While the mechanical shockwave bow may be the best bow in-game, there is one lesser-known bow that is even more powerful. Fortnite Season 6 introduced the Legendary Explosive Mechanical Bow.

Legendary Explosive Mechanical Bow (Image Via YouTube/McCreamy)

Players will first need to craft an Epic Mechanical Explosive Bow and will need to find Remedy, who can be located near Craggy Cliffs. Talk to the NPC and pay 240 gold bars to upgrade the Epic Mechanical Explosive Bow into a Legendary Explosive Mechanical Bow.

While this may seem like a very long and expensive process, the Epic Mechanical Explosive Bow is second to none in Fortnite Season 6.