The 5 most over-rated Fortnite Skins of all time

Fortnite skins are often more popular than they deserve to be. It might be because skins in Fortnite improve over time, and so comparing the older skins to the newer ones indicates a gap in quality. There's also the fact that many skins are popularized by famous streamers or pros.

Below are skins that are overrated because they’re just not as good as they are made out to be. Many of these skins are surprising but the reasoning is correct; they don't deserve the praise and attention they have.

Related: Game-breaking Fortnite glitch lets players glide the entire game

Fortnite's five most overrated skins of all time.

#5 - Renegade Raider

Image via Fortnite

At the beginning of Season 1, Renegade Raider was only available when players reached Level 20. At Level 20, players were even able to buy it for 1200 V-Bucks in the Season Shop, which was the Item Shop's name at the time.

Advertisement

unpopular opinion



renegade raider is the most overrated skin in fortnite — Sharkyxkillxr (@walkerxkillxr) March 14, 2021

Although this skin is very sought after for its rarity, it would not do very well if released this season. Today, players' tastes have changed, and skins have to look great, while this one looks so bare. It is just forgettable in reality.

#4 - Dynamo

Image via Fortnite

The Dynamo skin has something in it that makes players want to kill anyone wearing it. It gets a lot of hate on YouTube because sweats like to wear it while they dance after killing other people.

Dynamo

Hate getting killed by people who wear it — Edward_plovier (@EPlovier) March 24, 2021

It even ended up high on this Reddit thread about overrated skins. Dynamo is loved and hated one year after another, making it far too popular for its own good. Like many older Fortnite skins, this one should be forgotten as well.

Advertisement

Related: Fortnite Season 6: Dinosaur eggs are finally starting to hatch

#3 - Soccer

Image via Fortnite

Epic Games generally overrates this skin. There is nothing particularly good or exciting about this skin; it is just the most used by sweats, so sweats will buy it whenever a soccer skin becomes available in the item shop. Another cup comes out with many soccer skins, and Epic Games believes it is selling well because it is popular.

Imagine a brand new season with a FREE Battle Pass releases and you still choose to wear a soccer skin, land at an old POI and sweat your ass off...and still lose. Smh — Tyler | Code WILDCAT (@I_AM_WILDCAT) February 28, 2019

These soccer skins are taking the spot of better skins that could come if not for Epic Games making new colors for shorts and jerseys. With so many sweats out there, this skin could sell well for some time to come. It is most likely that they just got started in Fortnite if they do not have one in their locker.

Related: Fortnite v16.10 Early Patch Notes: New exotic weapons, Rockstar skin, bug fixes, and more

#2 - Aura

Advertisement

Image via Fortnite

When Aura was first released, it was a fantastic skin because many sweats used it, but that did not last long. In terms of popularity, this skin performs very poorly, and much blame should go to the player base. It is the skin of choice for players who wish they were sweats.

yeah I kinda agree that's a overrated skin and people wanna buy it — itz starflare (@itz_starflare) October 19, 2020

Many actual sweats have given up on this skin due to how many bad players use it. According to the Reddit thread before, Aura is even worse than any other skin.

Related: Fortnite Season 6 is simply a hot mess

#1 - Ghoul Trooper

Image via Fortnite

Advertisement

The Ghoul Trooper skin is number 4 for being so basic. This skin was released on Halloween 2019 but is literally just a reskin of Commando. That is no exaggeration either; look below to see the two side by side.

Image via Fortnite

Epic Games just recolored the Commando model and sent it back out to the players as if it was something new. Doing things like that is not such a bad thing, but this skin is not all that unique, other than its skin colors. The reason it is number 1 is that people love it for no reason at all.

Related: "Why play a game that sucks?": Tfue explains why Fortnite streamers have 'no personality', calls it a dead game