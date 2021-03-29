Fortnite Season 6 is simply a hot mess

Fortnite Season 6 may have had a strong start, but that doesn't mean fans are necessarily happy with it. Many users on the internet are still commenting "dead game" on almost every Fortnite-related post, and tags like #RIPFortnite are still trending quite often.

Many sections of the Fortnite community aren't happy with how Epic Games has been treating the game recently. The developers introduced a slew of changes with Fortnite Season 6, but that didn't necessarily make fans too happy.

Disclaimer: These are the subjective opinions of the author.

Is the game seeing a slow decline despite Fortnite Season 6 having a good start?

put the sniper back at fortnite — Jabzz (@Jabzz32) March 17, 2021

For starters, the Fortnite community wasn't too pleased with snipers being vaulted in for Season 6. Epic Games swapped the snipers with bows. Although the bows add a different dynamic to Fortnite Season 6, fans haven't necessarily agreed with the change.

Yea I’m staying out of this season. Come back when sniper rifles comes back. — James Thompson (@jtmarsh40) March 18, 2021

Bows are the go-to weapon for long range fights in Fortnite Season 6, but they can't match up to the precision that snipers offer. Also, by removing snipers from the game, Epic Games has managed to suppress the traditional playstyle that many gamers prefer in battle royales such as Fortnite.

@fortnite this season is a shit, doesn't look like fortnite anymore, trade weapons?animals? no sniper? This game is dying and it is because of so many things that are put into them, like a shotgun that takes your whole life without reacting.#ripfortnite — kya (@angelcontrera_s) March 29, 2021

Fans will be hoping that Epic Games will add the snipers back via the upcoming updates, but there's been no official statement from Epic Games about the same.

Crafting is another aspect of the game that a few players aren't happy with. While the crafting mechanic is a welcome change in Fortnite Season 6, the lack of crafting materials is putting a lot of fans off.

I am trying to adapt and enjoy the new Fortnite season, but it is unplayable. The loot pool is nothing, but makeshifts and you spend 90% of the game farming crafting materials and running to storm instead of just playing the game. — Mack Schrock (@schrockmr) March 29, 2021

Fortnite season 6 is good in all but some of its problems are: no original secret skin, snipers gone, primal shotgun overpowered, crafting costs to many materials, and makeshift guns are terrible. — NinjaFire. (@NinjaFi45802599) March 28, 2021

I think if you gon crafting to fortnite you gotta make it easier to get crafting materials and make it to where the gun you want to craft takes more materials — YaboiKyre (Kyre) (@KyreNoIrving) March 26, 2021

Crafting in Fortnite Season 6 ensures that players aren't restricted to the weapons they acquire via random loot spawns. However, it does no good if players can't get their hands on sufficient crafting materials.

oh yeah definitely. Make makeshift weapons less common, or increase the amount of ways you can get crafting materials — I Rate Fortnite Feet (@IRateFeetnite) March 25, 2021

How are collaborations affecting Fortnite as a whole?

I am just saying the truth! I play since Season 2 and fortnite has never been so annoying ! Epic doesnt listen to the community anymore! They just do annoying collaborations all the time ... fck primal shotgungs and fuck the crafting system and the boring map — Krayex (@KrayexYT) March 27, 2021

Collaborations are another facet of the game that has left fans feeling uncertain about the game. Large sections of the Fortnite community prefer original content overseeing these collaborations over and over again.

Nah, c2s4 is easily the worst fortnite season ever



You had to be a marvel fan to enjoy the season, bc otherwise it's just another collaboration you don't care about https://t.co/snOLV2Nz7Z — ⚠️cathy will throw you in the 🚮 ⚠️ (@Cathy_0w0) March 27, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and Season 5 have been heavily reliant on collaborations. Fans expected Fortnite Season 6 to be slightly different, but now there's a DC collaboration on the horizon.

I love this game, But this season loot pool is worst in history and especially those collaborations, Pls Fortnite listen to your community — Ax Drone (@AxDrone_YT) March 27, 2021

For me season 10 was the breaking point with the mech I haven't ever been able to have the same feeling for fortnite. Also the creators feel more corporate with all the collaborations and not talking to the fan base. And then you have the gameplay — ghostface (@Mr_GhostFace_) March 26, 2021

Fans were worried that the entire battle pass for Fortnite Season 6 would be DC-themed, which is not the case.

Bro this isn't even fortnite anymore just straight paid Advertisement that benefits both parties — Florida Beast (@FloridaBeast904) February 9, 2021

The fact that the storyline for Fortnite Season 6 is dependent on the Batman Zero Point comics has not gone down well. The storyline will also have massive repurcussions on the Fortnite universe.

i hope season 6 isn’t dc themed, I wish fortnite could just focus more on their own storyline without getting into all these large collaborations — RH88 (@RH8815) March 7, 2021

These aspects have caused a lot of pros to switch to other games. Epic Games' ban on wagering in Fortnite has also made it difficult for many content creators to produce content.

#ripfortnite is trending because Fortnite said no more gambling on matches. Sometimes the Pro community just fucking sucks man. It honestly makes sense to me why they would ban it. This is why I sometimes just try to stay off of twitter pic.twitter.com/3hNIPlz3zd — Warden - Fortnite News (@WardenGg) March 26, 2021

Also won't be able to play arena with the amount of fucking stream snipers I have so will be starting to play Arena Box Fights!!!!!! orrr green vs purple go goated! — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

This is why everyone is quitting this dogshit game — mt (@knownasmt) March 25, 2021

There's also the issue of toxicity in the community, including some pros. This is common in online gaming communities, but in the case of Fortnite, the level of toxicity seems to be excessive.

Toxicity at its best pic.twitter.com/V1Qh2BPdMx — GAMERBOY | FORTNITE AND VALORANT LEAKS | DATAMINER (@gamerboy_news) March 28, 2021

I also think it has something to do with the toxicity some pros spread. I feel like the big pro players influenced a lot of ppl to shit talk and gain an ego over nothing. Now the whole fortnite comm has an ego as big as clix and everyones toxic af — Isaiah (@tdjprimetime) March 27, 2021

The other day, I wiped a duo that knocked and emoted on my teammate. I was spammed messages like "2v2 ni**er", and "Die, you fucking cuck". I know that other games have the same toxicity, but at least for me, Fortnite's on a whole new level of it, and it killed the fun in it. — Arkham (@101_arkham_101) March 27, 2021

Keeping in mind all of these issues, Fortnite Season 6 does seem like a hot mess.