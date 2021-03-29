Fortnite Season 6 is simply a hot mess

Fortnite Season 6 may have had a strong start, but that doesn't mean fans are necessarily happy with it. Many users on the internet are still commenting "dead game" on almost every Fortnite-related post, and tags like #RIPFortnite are still trending quite often.
Many sections of the Fortnite community aren't happy with how Epic Games has been treating the game recently. The developers introduced a slew of changes with Fortnite Season 6, but that didn't necessarily make fans too happy.
Disclaimer: These are the subjective opinions of the author.
Is the game seeing a slow decline despite Fortnite Season 6 having a good start?
For starters, the Fortnite community wasn't too pleased with snipers being vaulted in for Season 6. Epic Games swapped the snipers with bows. Although the bows add a different dynamic to Fortnite Season 6, fans haven't necessarily agreed with the change.
Bows are the go-to weapon for long range fights in Fortnite Season 6, but they can't match up to the precision that snipers offer. Also, by removing snipers from the game, Epic Games has managed to suppress the traditional playstyle that many gamers prefer in battle royales such as Fortnite.
Fans will be hoping that Epic Games will add the snipers back via the upcoming updates, but there's been no official statement from Epic Games about the same.
Crafting is another aspect of the game that a few players aren't happy with. While the crafting mechanic is a welcome change in Fortnite Season 6, the lack of crafting materials is putting a lot of fans off.
Crafting in Fortnite Season 6 ensures that players aren't restricted to the weapons they acquire via random loot spawns. However, it does no good if players can't get their hands on sufficient crafting materials.
How are collaborations affecting Fortnite as a whole?
Collaborations are another facet of the game that has left fans feeling uncertain about the game. Large sections of the Fortnite community prefer original content overseeing these collaborations over and over again.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 and Season 5 have been heavily reliant on collaborations. Fans expected Fortnite Season 6 to be slightly different, but now there's a DC collaboration on the horizon.
Fans were worried that the entire battle pass for Fortnite Season 6 would be DC-themed, which is not the case.
The fact that the storyline for Fortnite Season 6 is dependent on the Batman Zero Point comics has not gone down well. The storyline will also have massive repurcussions on the Fortnite universe.
These aspects have caused a lot of pros to switch to other games. Epic Games' ban on wagering in Fortnite has also made it difficult for many content creators to produce content.
There's also the issue of toxicity in the community, including some pros. This is common in online gaming communities, but in the case of Fortnite, the level of toxicity seems to be excessive.
Keeping in mind all of these issues, Fortnite Season 6 does seem like a hot mess.