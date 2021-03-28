What could Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 look like?

Fortnite Season 6 is just getting started, and yet, fans are already pulling up the drawing board to speculate what Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will bring to the table. Fortnite Season 6 is scheduled to end on June 8th.

Players in Fortnite Season 6 have got access to a lot of new mechanics like crafting and taming animals. With the primal theme in full swing, gamers should be in for a surprise after the upcoming update.

By now, players must also be aware of dinosaur eggs hatching, The Foundation riding a meteor onto the map, and Jonesy running about trying to pick up the pieces. How these events will play out is left to be seen.

Will Batman be joining the main storyline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

Before the new season started, Donald Mustard, Epic Games' Chief Creative Officer, announced an official collaboration between Fortnite and DC comics.

According to the comics, Batman and his entourage will be investing in some aspects of Zero Point and solving the mystery behind it. It is speculated that events unfolding in the comics will affect the world map as well.

Comic books have been part of my life since... forever. A driving force of inspiration for all things I’ve created. Never did I imagine having a chance to work on a Batman book - let alone write and draw on one. So grateful to Fortnite, Epic, and DC for this dream come true! pic.twitter.com/LLCwmUmrK2 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) March 7, 2021

It's only natural to anticipate that Batman may very well be coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Since Zero Point began sending out reality waves, there's a possibility that DC superheroes will be entering the game directly and play a major role in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 storyline.

It's also possible that Fortnite is pushing for another DC-themed season in Chapter 2 Season 7, and the current season is being used to set it up

Will the dinosaurs mean collaboration with the Jurassic Park franchise in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

With dinosaur eggs hatching, it could be feasible for Epic to have a secret collaboration with the Jurassic Park franchise. Due to the "Primal" theme for Fortnite Season 6, this theory makes a lot of sense.

Dinosaur eggs are starting to hatch slowly and you can hear a soft heartbeat! pic.twitter.com/xF03JT8yCy — 🚀Kaspol |Fortnite News & Leaks| (@KaspolLeaks) March 23, 2021

Many players have speculated that raptors will be coming to the game, and in the long run, players could even see T-Rex being added into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as a boss.

Just confirmed - @warrenellis will write a DC story with the evil T-Rex Batman. More details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/wGiyPyECGi — Newsarama (@Newsarama) May 14, 2020

There is an upcoming Evil T-Rex Batman story in the works as well which would fit perfectly into Fortnite Season 6.

Disclaimer: That is based on speculations and pointers mentioned may not be accurate or are subject to change