Crafting in Fortnite Battle Royale makes absolutely no sense

The crafting system in Fortnite Season 6 was simultaneously received with skepticism and optimism. Despite allowing players to craft weapons, most sections of the Fortnite community have not been very happy or intrigued by the new crafting system.

Many players feel that the crafting system is very rudimentary and "Primal" in nature. Many features are missing, recipes are limited, and crafting feels more of a plan B than an actual feature that players will actively use.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.

Here are a few takes on Twitter regarding the same:

We went from like cartoon pubg to rust, this isn’t their style of how they update the seasons that’s why people loved fortnite so much in 2017-2018 because they didn’t change so drastically, but always kept it fun. Now you must relearn every time a new season comes out. — Jynxx. (@jynxxypoo) March 17, 2021

How has the new fortnite season come out and this is the first time ever I haven’t felt the urge to play. I’ve played 4 arena games and some creative here and there but I haven’t played in like 3 days. Game fucking sucks. The whole crafting shit is horrible. — Nolan (@J03witch) March 22, 2021

A week later. Still not a fan of Fortnite season 6. Like... I just want to get guns and fight. Worrying about getting crafting materials and explaining what a makeshift shotgun is to friends who play once a month is just not it. They need to simplify the game again. — Code 1KLBubba #ad (@BubbaOfTheZew) March 24, 2021

Rip Fortnite season 6😭😭 crafting welcome to Minecraft wt — David Grindler (@FortnitegoDXDth) March 26, 2021

I dont play comp at all and I fuckin HATE this season. Idk why epic tries adding "cool" new mechanics every season its bad asf and makes the game so unfair. Just give us normal guns not any fuckin bs every season with gold and crafting — elipseee (@elipse93) March 26, 2021

What happened to our Fortnite? Crafting, flying on chickens, killing animals to level up weapons? No. Bring back the snipers, launch pads, the OG stuff. Whose idea was it to now have to put gas in boats? We need to be in these meetings. — Taskervo (@taskervo) March 27, 2021

While players can craft primal weapons and items, the crafting system seems very limited and forced. Crafting in Fortnite Season 6 is not very inspiring. Players only turn to craft to get temporary weapons, including those easier to craft than loot.

To put it into perspective, players only craft when they can't find proper loot from chests, as floor loot is not great most of the time. In short, crafting doesn't really provide any added benefits to the weapons, and it certainly takes more time to collect materials than loot chests.

Found this chest in Craggy cliffs yesterday!!! I was so excited 😅 Have you found one yet? #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DVIsmcwBJw — Crystal Fox (@Crystal_F0x_) March 21, 2021

Only a handful of players, who want to try the new meta and snipe people using bows, will love the crafting systems. It rewards them with powerful bows such as the Mechanical Shockwave Bow and Mechanical Explosive bow.

For the time being, bows are probably the only reason why players turn to crafting. Apart from these overpowered bows, crafting other weapons doesn't seem worth the effort.

Why does the system feel rushed and incomplete in Fortnite?

While the developers have tried their best to implement crafting into the game and trying to stay true to the theme, the crafting system is currently more of an afterthought than an actual preplanned in-game system.

Hear me out, crafting recipe ideas for Fortnite, and this isn’t even all of them pic.twitter.com/p2TJ7HF65u — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) March 21, 2021

For starters, recipes are very limited. Apart from crafting a few odd items such as the Hunter's Cloak, the rest are just weapons that can be looted from chests, floor drops, and downed players.

#Fortnite #XboxShare Who knew you are invisible to the spire guard with the hunters cloak on!!! Let me know in the comments if you knew. pic.twitter.com/QeeTUVai3R — Popsgamer08 (@popsgamer8) March 24, 2021

Given that survival is the crux of Fortnite, the crafting system doesn't add much in terms of dynamics or diversity to the Primal theme. Players can't even craft a healing potion or shield regeneration potions, which are core features of any crafting system in survival games.

Many Reddit users have even pointed out that simple features such as cooking meat and crafting traps should have been added to the game. Despite traps being disliked by most of the Fortnite community, it would make a lot of sense in Fortnite Season 6.

Here's your reminder that there aren't any Traps in game as of now

This could indicate that we might be getting older ones or even a new one in the near future! Or we could be getting none for Season 6 as well #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/iImoLsDWtr — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) March 22, 2021

The lack of dynamic crafting and recipes are telltale signs that a crafting system was an afterthought.

Perhaps, Epic chose this route to keep things simple. However, given that Fortnite players have numerous items to choose from and use, reducing the crafting system to keep it as simple as possible makes no sense.

There's no doubt that Epic will add more recipes in the future, but by then, the Fortnite community might not even be interested in crafting.