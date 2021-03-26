Reddit user shares unique ideas for crafting traps in Fortnite Season 6

The crafting system in Fortnite Season 6 has received quite a bit of skepticism. Despite giving players the ability to craft weapons, most of the Fortnite community is not very happy with the entire system.

Many feel that the crafting system is very rudimentary and indeed "Primal" in nature. Many features are missing, and Epic Games is yet to announce additional crafting recipes for Fortnite Season 6.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



While players can craft primal weapons and items, the crafting system seems very limited and forced at times. Crafting in Fortnite Season 6 is not very motivational, and players only turn to this feature to get temporary weapons, including those easier to craft than loot.

A Reddit user pointed out that players should be allowed to cook food in-game, but those mechanics are a dream at the moment. More recently, another Reddit user named u/WaluigisCousin shared some amazing ideas for crafting in-game.

Reddit user shares a unique idea to craft traps in Fortnite Season 6

Reddit user u/WaluigisCousin shared a brilliant concept for crafting traps in Fortnite Season 6 using material found across the map.

Despite traps being vaulted a long time back, it would have made sense to reintroduce them into Fortnite Season 6, owing to the season's Primal theme.

Here's your reminder that there aren't any Traps in game as of now

This could indicate that we might be getting older ones or even a new one in the near future! Or we could be getting none for Season 6 as well #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/iImoLsDWtr — Ako | Alli News (@FNChiefAko) March 22, 2021

The user shared his ideas for craftable traps such as poison and Fire Floor traps, and the community loved them. A user, u/Tristen14x, even said:

"Love the idea and the creativity. I think the only way I wouldn't mind the spike traps being in the game is if they got a heavy nerf to around 75 damage, 150 is way too much, in my opinion."

Here are a few crafting ideas for traps that the user shared:

Makeshift Trap + Gas Can = Firey Floor Trap

Makeshift Trap + Mechanical Parts = Spike Floor Trap

Makeshift Trap + Medkit = Cozy Campfire

It's disheartening to see Epic introduce a crafting system that's incomplete and very basic. The entire creativity behind crafting is to find materials to make what the players need in-game. Yet, the current crafting system is just a faster way to get better weapons.

Classic Weapons:

Wild's not your style? Use Mechanical Parts to craft any Makeshift weapon into a reliable classic! pic.twitter.com/HdOuMNnRhj — FortniteGame (@FortniteGam9) March 19, 2021

The ability to actually craft new items or exclusive weapons after working hard to collect material is non-existent for the most part. While crafting does have its benefits, the need for players to actually craft is regulated by the availability of materials and experience points from challenges rather than actually wanting to craft an item.

Hopefully, the crafting system becomes more dynamic, but the current meta will have to suffice until then.