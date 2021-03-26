Player showcases a major glitch that crafts items near instantly in Fortnite Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 brings the ability to let players craft weapons rather than solely depend on chests and floor loot to acquire firepower.

Crafting is a great way to get top-tier weapons faster than finding them in chests, as they are only found in certain chests.

ULTRA Rare Fortnite Chest is lit pic.twitter.com/F1kVsnJkac — Avery (@Avxry) February 28, 2019

Crafting any item takes five seconds and is usually not a big deal. However, just like healing and re-shielding, players cannot move while doing so, and they seem to be contemptuous with it.

A Reddit user named u/Jedisiri21 has figured out a way to almost instantly craft an item in Fortnite Season 6. The user manages to shave off two seconds on crafting time, and here's how he does it.

How to instantly craft an item in Fortnite Season 6

To start, players will need to collect material to craft the desired weapon. Once done, they must find a secluded area and turn autorun on. While running, players will need to open the crafting menu and press on an item to be crafted.

After pressing it, the character will stop running, and the crafting menu will close. Players will need to reopen the crafting menu and click on the item to be crafted again. This time, the item should get crafted and will take roughly three seconds to finish.

Despite this being a cool glitch to try out, one Reddit user, u/HeckingtonSmythe, pointed out that the glitch is not consistent:

"Just doesn't work consistently, sorry. I saw Sypher try to do this on stream, and he gave up because it's not consistent enough to be worth trying. I've also just tried myself multiple times, and it worked like 1 out of 5."

No doubt the crafting glitch is fun to try out, but most users on the Reddit thread agreed that this method wasn't advantageous. While players were saving time using this glitch, time was being wasted entering and exiting the crafting menu on the flipside.

More than likely, with an update coming soon for Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games will remove most of these glitches, while others like the Chicken + Tower Boost combo may get nerfed.

Now would be a good time to try out a few glitches before the new update for Fortnite Season 6 drops.