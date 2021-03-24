Fortnite Season 6: Reddit user suggests an alternative way to craft with meat

Crafting in Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a whole new range of dynamics that can help players outlast opponents. They can now gather materials to craft and upgrade weapons.

While this may be tiresome, certain legendary weapons, like secret bows, can be acquired faster by crafting.

As mentioned before, crafting can be tedious. Trying to collect bones from aggressive boars and wolves for crafting Primal weapons may not end well. Killing chickens that usable for fast rotations and movement speed boosts is not always the best idea.

Some NPC's may gift bones randomly, but the drop chance is pretty low. Chests can also give bones, but like a box of chocolates, it's guesswork at best as to what comes out of each chest.

A good strategy to collect bones would be to harvest structures related to Fortnite Season 6's Primal theme, like skulls or primal structures.

Speaking of primal, one Reddit user made a rather interesting suggestion that the Fortnite community seems to agree with.

Reddit user suggests alternate crafting with meat in Fortnite Season 6

A Reddit user, u/Brajker, recently posted a picture of the Master Chief cooking a piece of meat over a grill in-game. While this mechanic is not actually in the game, the community feels that it would make perfect sense if added in Fortnite Season 6.

Master Chief cooking up some delicious meat (Image via Reddit/u/Brajker)

Any hardcore survival game player will vouch for cooked meat over raw meat, so why hasn't Epic Games added this feature into Fortnite Season 6? Given that the crafting system is in its early stages, players could begin seeing more recipes getting added over time.

It would make a lot of sense if the publisher began allowing players to cook food in-game. This would help with extra health regeneration and craft complex recipes from several gathered items for bonus effects such as faster health regeneration or additional health for a limited time.

It would also be nice if Epic allows players to craft shield and health regeneration items. Why stick to weapons when the possibilities are endless? u/Brajker's post may have just touched the tip of the iceberg, but the user was definitely on to something.

Fortnite Season 6 is the perfect excuse for Epic Games to let its imagination run wild. With the Zero Point going boom and reality shifting, Fortnite at the moment is a sandbox with unlimited potential.

While Epic has hinted at adding more craftables into the game at a later stage, the community sincerely hopes that extends beyond just weapons and essential items.

If crafting has to become a staple in-game mechanic, it will take more than just weapons and bows to keep players interested.