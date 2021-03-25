Fortnite Season 6 is all about surviving the primal way. While some weapons are more powerful than others, utility items can help change the course of a firefight in a flash.

There are a few utility items in Fortnite Season 6 that are an absolute must-have. They are also easy to come by in-game. While some will undoubtedly be better than others, these items will come in handy in a sticky situation.

This article discusses some useful utility items to have in Fortnite Season 6.

Top 5 most useful utility items to have in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Harpoon Gun

The Harpoon Gun is an absolutely brilliant yet overlooked short-ranged weapon. It can be used for attacking opponents, fishing, and even pulling loot and items towards the players.

Attacking an opponent with the Harpoon Gun will pull them towards the player. Missing a shot won't consume ammo. The gun even causes damage to structures.

Advertisement

You can down the last player in a squad game with a harpoon gun, and throw them around until they bleed out! #Fortnite



(Via @Parallax_) pic.twitter.com/whH7fvcAj9 — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) November 6, 2019

It deals 75 Damage per shot and does no bonus damage. Once all 10 charges have been depleted, the item will disappear from the player's inventory.

#4 - Shield Fish

Fishing is where the harpoon gun shines. With Fortnite Season 6's theme being primal, it comes as no surprise that shield restoration items such as Slurp Juice and Shield Potions in-game have become rather hard to come by in abundance.

#Fortnite Fishing Collection Location #ForniteFishingCollection

6) Green Shield Fish - Forest Areas

7) Pink Shield Field Fish - Anywhere - Pro Fishing Rod

8) Light Blue Shield Fish - Anywhere

9) Blue Slurpfish - Anywhere

10) Yellow Slurpfish - Swamp Areas pic.twitter.com/9sTTApAqKE — Gh0st101 (@101Gh05t) January 7, 2021

Shield Fish is a great item to stock up on as its usefulness cannot be undermined throughout the game. The player's shield restores 50 points of the player's shields.

Advertisement

#3 - Meat

Meat is a quick and easy way to remain healthy throughout a game. The item can be used to heal 15 health points and can also be used to craft a fabled Hunter's Cloak.

A concept we can all get behind: Cooked meat for more HP



Credit: u/Brajker pic.twitter.com/Rtdeh164DC — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 23, 2021

The meat collected can also tame Wolves, who will fight alongside players and attack opponents.

A lesser-known fact about meat is that it heals wounds faster than regular bandages. This item probably has the highest number of usages in Fortnite Season 6.

#2 - Shockwave Grenade

While shockwave grenades used on their own may not be extremely powerful, in the right situation, they can help grab a victory royale in Fortnite Season 6.

While the shockwave grenade does not damage opponents, it can fling them away far enough for players to make a quick rotation or heal in a jiffy.

Karma is served best with the shockwave grenade... #Fortnite #FortniteBR pic.twitter.com/0xKWVeO7Ky — Fortnite Season 6 Leaks & News (@FortniteBattle) September 12, 2018

If players manage to craft a Mechanical Shockwave Bow, it will tremendously boost performance. It not only launches opponents and sends players flying into the air but also does high damage to enemies on body shots and headshots.

Advertisement

#1 - Cuddle Fish

Regardless of how cute the name sounds, in Fortnite Season 6, the Cuddle Fish is an extremely potent and useful utility item to have.

Although the Cuddle Fish only does 35 damage when thrown at players, they can do close to 210 damage when stacked together.

Cuddle Fish can also be used to shoot at structures and players trapped within them as well. The utility item is overpowered at the moment and will more than likely be nerfed soon.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.