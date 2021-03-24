Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 fish players should use often

Fishing in Fortnite Season 6 is a great way to secure early game wins and a victory royale if executed well. The new season focuses a lot on collecting resources and exploring the ability of players to craft desired items.

While the crafting system is rudimentary and has limited recipes, fishing has a lot more to offer. Fish in Fortnite Season 6 are overpowered in certain situations, and players can come by them plenty.

Some of the best fishing spots on the map in Fortnite Season 6 are Misty Meadow, Slurpy Swamp, and Stealthy Stronghold's surroundings. Slightly northwest of Sweaty Sands and west of Lazy Lake, players can also find an abundance of fish to choose from.

While there are Legendary fish out there, like the Midas fish, which turns all loot legendary, the chances of finding one are as good as getting a Legendary AR from Dummy.

It's smarter to focus on fish that are easier to catch and plan a strategy that can be implemented using large quantities of these items.

This article discusses five fish players that need to be used more often in Fortnite Season 6.

5 fish that need to be used more in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Shield Fish

As the name suggests, Shield fish restores 50 points of the player's shields. It's great to stack in Fortnite Season 6 because finding Slurp Juice and Shield Potions in-game has become rather hard.

#Fortnite Fishing Collection Location #ForniteFishingCollection

6) Green Shield Fish - Forest Areas

7) Pink Shield Field Fish - Anywhere - Pro Fishing Rod

8) Light Blue Shield Fish - Anywhere

9) Blue Slurpfish - Anywhere

10) Yellow Slurpfish - Swamp Areas pic.twitter.com/9sTTApAqKE — Gh0st101 (@101Gh05t) January 7, 2021

While this is mostly speculation, owing to Fortnite Season 6's Primal theme, Epic Games may be pushing players towards surviving from resource mining rather than depending on loot from chests and floor drops.

#4 - Spicy Fish

This is the perfect fish for running fast. The Spicy Fish is easy to catch and is located everywhere.

@mrfreshasian use the new superhero skins to make flash and do "thiccest flash in fortnite"



you can only kill people if you're on peppers AND spicy fish, — bush (@_BaBushKa73_) September 17, 2020

This item is amazing for escaping opponents, outrunning the circle, and for flash engagements.

#3 - Hop Flopper

Maximize air time by using Hop Floppers. Players can consume this item to stay afloat for longer after having off bounceable surfaces or being propelled into the air with the help of shockwave grenades.

Although this fish is a situational item, its usage cannot be ruled out as a great way to escape or travel long distances.

#2 - Slurpfish

The best place to try and catch these fish is Slurpy Swamp. Slurpfish are amazing at healing or restoring shields. They heal 40 health points or shield restoration. They can also come in handy during a prolonged engagement.

Fortnite slurpfish IRL POG. They are called lump fish.

(btw I know nothing of these animals aside from the fact that they can be blue and look like a slurp fish) pic.twitter.com/qcruiOB7wL — giogarbage (@gio_garbage) August 22, 2020

#1 - Cuddle Fish

Regardless of how cute the name sounds, Cuddle Fish are hazardous when used correctly. Although the Cuddle Fish do 35 damage when thrown at players, they can do close to 200 damage when stacked together and shot together. This can be used to demolish structures quickly.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

If players have a good team and a lot of spare time, they can even create a moving Cuddle Fish and crash it into an enemy team. Be careful as the explosion may cause friendly team wipes as well.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.