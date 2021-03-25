It should go without saying that Bows is undoubtedly the meta for Fortnite Season 6. Players with accuracy, patience, and the capability to hit moving targets across distances will be the primal apex hunters of this season.

With the introduction of the crafting system in Fortnite Season 6, players can now craft high-tier weapons instead of relying on loot chests or floor drops.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



While this depends largely on the individual playstyle, encounter range, skill level, and availability of weapons in Fortnite Season 6, a few weapons stand out from the rest.

Once obtained, these weapons can make players gods among humans in Fortnite Season 6.

This article discusses the most powerful weapons Epic Games offers players in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6: Top 5 most powerful weapons

#5 - Legendary Primal Assault Rifle

The Legendary Primal Assault Rifle is a beast in a true sense. With a staggering 225 DPS, the gun will send opponents running for cover or force them to panic build and run out of resources quickly.

Upgrading to the Legendary Primal Assault Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 (Image via YouTube/McCreamy)

Players need to find or craft a primal rifle and upgrade the weapon to the Epic tier. Talk to Dummy at Camp Cod, pay 340 gold, and upgrade the rifle to a Legendary Primal Assault Rifle.

#4 - Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow

Explosive bows are a great way to disrupt opponents from building and create chaos with explosions. Players will need to locate Remedy at Craggy Cliffs and pay 340 gold to upgrade the epic Mechanical Explosive Bow to the legendary tier.

This bow does a base damage of 94 on body shots, followed by bonus damage from the cluster dynamite, while a head shot does 188 damage.

However, keep in mind that after being hit, a victim will more than likely scamper away to avoid the area effect of the clusters exploding.

#3 - Legendary Primal Flame Bow

Primal Flame Bow is a great way to burn down structures and watch enemies try to salvage their build as the flames consume them all. Trees and other in-game structures can be set ablaze.

Sadly, the flame effect does not set enemies of fire directly. A body shot will do only 72 damage, while a clean headshot will make 144 points of damage.

Burn enemies to ash with the Primal Flame Bow (Image Via YouTube/Opt1x)

Players will first need to craft an Epic Primal Flame Bow and then find The Reaper at Fancy View. Talk to NPC and pay 340 gold to upgrade to Legendary Primal Flame Bow.

#2 - Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Shock and awe is the name of the game while using this weapon. Shockwave Bow has multiple usages and is a great item to have for every game. The bow does a base damage of 89, while a headshot does 178 damage.

My best shot this season! Bow shockwave to shockwave, then dub up, reload bow and hit headshot! #fortnite #fortnitetrickshot ❤️&♻️ appreciated! pic.twitter.com/F2OWIIRj1N — Skits #unvaultsnipers (@skitsbtw) March 23, 2021

Besides the damage, the bow sends enemies flying away and gives the player some space and time to heal before re-engaging. To craft a Shockwave Bow in Fortnite Season 6, players will need to find a Mechanical Bow and two Shockwave Grenades.

#1 - Cuddle Fish

Regardless of how cute the name sounds, in Fortnite Season 6, Cuddle Fish is hazardous when used correctly. Although Cuddle Fish only does 35 damage when thrown at players, they can do close to 210 damage when stacked together and shot.

. @thesquatingdog teaches us how to properly use the Cuddlefish in Fortnite 🤣pic.twitter.com/tFQDtqWy2R — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) March 19, 2021

Be careful as the explosion may cause friendly team wipes or heavy damage, putting players at a disadvantage.

Disclaimer: This is a subjective list based on the opinions of the writer.