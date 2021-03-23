Fortnite Season 6: How to get the Legendary Primal Assault Rifle

Fortnite Season 6's crafting system has allowed players to craft and improve weapons on the go. While it may be a daunting task to collect bones or mechanical parts to upgrade items, the effort is worth the time.

The Island has grown wild and you'll need every advantage that you can get to survive.



Learn the basics of crafting, create better weapons and come out on top.



Much like the Secret Bows that can be crafted in Fortnite Season 6, many other such weapons can be obtained via crafting rather than looting chests.

While crafting the items will take considerable time and sheer luck, it's still faster than trying to find one from chests or looting from defeated opponents.

Players who enjoy the challenges of crafting weapons in Fortnite Season 6 could be rewarded with the deadly Legendary Primal Assault Rifle.

The Legendary Primal Assault Rifle is a beast in a true sense. With a staggering 225 DPS, the gun will send opponents running for cover or force them to panic build and run out of resources.

The Primal Assault Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 trades its first shot accuracy with the ability to fire faster. This makes the gun suitable for tearing down the enemy's defenses easy at range.

The Legendary Primal Assault Rifle is the perfect weapon to keep the sweats at bay, as the gun chews through structures with its high DPS and fire rate. This assault rifle is a force to be reckoned with during end-games.

Now, it's time to collect parts and get to crafting the Legendary Primal Assault Rifle.

How to get the Legendary Primal Assault Rifle in Fortnite Season 6

Perhaps one of the easiest ways to get the Legendary Primal Assault Rifle in Fortnite Season 6 is simply by talking to the Dummy located at Camp Cod. There is a small chance that the NPC will drop the rifle to players for simply talking to it.

Buckle up!



However, the chances of players getting the gun this way are slim to none. Crafting and upgrading the weapon will be a much more viable option. To start, players will need to find a makeshift rifle to any rarity of a Primal Rifle.

A good place to collect bones for upgrading the Primal Rifle is at Colossal Crops. There are three boars located here that can be killed for bones. Also, there are many structures that feature a primal theme of Fortnite Season 6 that can be broken down for bones.

Once enough bones have been collected, keep upgrading the Primal Rifle to Epic tier and then talk to the Dummy to fully upgrade the weapon to a Legendary Primal Assault Rifle.

Alternatively, players with deep pockets can bypass collecting bones and use gold bars to upgrade an uncommon Primal Rifle to a Legendary Primal Assault Rifle.